Last updated: 52 min 18 sec ago

Saudi Arabia

National ‘Talahom’ Week to combat extremism

ARAB NEWS |

Jazan Gov. Prince Mohammad bin Nasser receives Border Guard officials in this photo taken earlier this year. (SPA)

JAZAN: Jazan Gov. Prince Mohammad bin Nasser will launch the National “Talahom” Week on Sunday.
This week activities are organized by the King Abdul Aziz Center for National Dialogue (KACND). Male and female scholars, researchers, writers and intellectuals will be attending the event. Youth volunteers, who are active in certain programs, activities and dialogue, will also be attending. The goal of this is to increase national solidarity and cohesion in society.
The solidarity week, from Dec. 18 through 23, will have many youths taking part in activities of the KACND in conjunction with a number of government agencies and parties, to deepen identity, coexistence and national solidarity in the framework of national legitimacy and security efforts to combat extremism and intolerance in all its forms.
It is expected to call on all scholars, intellectuals and activists to deepen the understanding and practices of national cohesion and identity and generate youth initiatives to serve the nation.
The week aims to realize the values, thoughts and social processes that are included in Vision 2030, which emphasizes the methodology of moderation, tolerance and the values of perfection and discipline, justice and transparency.
During the week, there will lectures, including one by Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammad, adviser in the Royal Court, chairman of the board of scholars and president of the board of trustees of the KACND.
Workshops will be held under the theme of “Prevention of extremism.” There will be workshops especially for women, and the “Women’s Café” will deal with a topic on the “Role of women in national cohesion.” A session will also be held on the “role of the new media in fighting extremism.”
Workshops will also be held on the youth dialogue “Tamkeen,” to create initiatives to deepen national cohesion. In this respect, the youths will visit Saudi soldiers stationed in the Kingdom’s southern border and also a number of corporations in the region.
Aside from these, there will also be activities, such as a caricature exhibit, an art exhibition, screening of feature and short films that previously won awards on the issue of dialogue at the center.
The National “Talahom” Week, whose activities were first held last month in the Al-Jouf region, was warmly welcomed by both male and female participants, followers and officials from the region.

