  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 52 min 4 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • WIPO chief pledges cooperation to help Kingdom achieve NTP goals

Saudi Arabia

WIPO chief pledges cooperation to help Kingdom achieve NTP goals

MOHAMMED RASOOLDEEN |

Director General of World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) Francis Gurry and Minister of Commerce and Investment, Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al Qassabi in Riyadh are seen following the meeting in Riyadh on Wednesday. Photo AN

RIYADH: Director General of World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) Francis Gurry pledged to cooperate with the Kingdom to help achieve NTP goals.
Gurry, who met with Minister of Commerce and Investment Majid Al-Qassabi in Riyadh on Wednesday, was speaking at the national symposium on global health, innovation, and trade issues in Riyadh on Tuesday.
The director general said the symposium is an opportunity to consolidate cooperation between the King Abdul Aziz City for Science and Technology and the World Intellectual Property Organization, which could provide opportunities within the Kingdom and the countries in the region to benefit from the bilateral cooperation.
Through investment innovation, he said the cooperation would achieve development and support the successful progress of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.
KACST President Prince Turki bin Saud bin Mohammed Al-Saud explained that to maximize local content within the National Transformation Program 2020, emanating from the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, the city hopes to raise its contribution to the economic growth in the Kingdom. He pointed out that this seminar aims to explore opportunities for technology transfer in the pharmaceutical industry and find ways to take advantage of patents through licensing to encourage the development of national industries in the medical field in the Kingdom.
During the meeting between Al-Qassabi and Gurry, the two sides discussed a number of issues, notably intellectual property rights, international protection of geographical indications for goods and services, and the support of small- and medium-sized enterprises in the light of Vision 2030.
The WIPO is one of the United Nations self-financing agencies which has a membership of 189 member states. Its mission is to play a leading role in the establishment of a balanced and effective international intellectual property system that encourages innovation and creativity for the benefit of everyone to develop international norms and standards on intellectual property.
The organization aims to provide universal services in the field of intellectual property, to facilitate the use of it and to promote international cooperation for intellectual property.
Saudi Arabia joined the organization in May 1982.
Early this year, Saudi Arabia was ranked 49th among 129 countries for innovation and topped GCC and Arab countries.
In its annual index announced in Geneva, WIPO said the Kingdom ranked 42nd in innovation among high-income countries (49 countries in total), secomd in the Arab world, and fifth among West Asian and Middle Eastern countries.
The index, which is based on more than 80 indicators, reveals that weak points in Saudi indicators are poor teaching of innovation in elementary and middle schools; poor spending on research and innovation, calculated as a percentage of GDP; and low salaries in research and innovation institutions. Additional factors include low foreign direct investment in terms of percentage of GDP; high-tech exports minus re-exports in terms of percentage of total trade; the innovation efficiency rate; as well as types of laws and regulations related to innovation, ease of starting a business and participation of women with advanced degrees.
Strong points of the Kingdom include the number of science and engineering graduates as a percentage; the access to government services online (18th globally); production of electricity calculated as kilowatt per hour (13th globally); total capital devoted to training in terms of GDP (22nd globally); total value of shares traded as a percentage of GDP (9th globally); and the size of the domestic market of $1 billion calculated in terms of purchasing power per capital (14th globally).

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Jeddah International Book Fair opens

JEDDAH Prince Khaled Al Faisal Makkah governor and adviser to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques...

Shoura begins working session next week

RIYADH The Shoura Council will start Monday its 7th working session by nominating members to its...

National ‘Talahom’ Week to combat extremism

JAZAN Jazan Gov Prince Mohammad bin Nasser will launch the National Talahom Week on Sunday This...

Academics discuss ways to promote Saudi-European cooperation

RIYADH King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies has held discussions with a delegation...

Arab League backs Gulf call for an urgent UN General Assembly meeting on Syria

CAIRO The Arab League has reaffirmed its support for the efforts exerted by Saudi Arabia the...

HRC: World should stop Syria killings now

RIYADH The Saudi Human Rights Commission HRC has expressed its condemnation and denunciation of...

Saudi specialized clinics treat hundreds of Syrian refugees in Jordan

ZAATARI CAMP The Saudi specialized clinics provided medical care to 2 721 Syrian refugees at the...

Saudis denounce massacre in Aleppo

RIYADH All segments of the Saudi society on Friday condemned the criminal massacre of civilians...

Foreigners marrying Saudi women to undergo drug tests

RIYADH As part of a move to impose tighter restrictions on foreigners willing to marry Saudi...

Ministers, economists and Shoura members commend king’s speech

RIYADH Government leaders and economists said Thursday that the speech of Custodian of the Two...

Low visibility as sandstorm envelops Riyadh

RIYADH A heavy sandstorm blanketed the Saudi capital on Thursday making visibility 0 5 meter at...

Search-and-rescue drill tests Border Guards’ preparedness

AL KHAFJI The General Directorate of the Border Guards on Thursday conducted the annual Search...

Al-Toraifi: Promoting culture is Saudi government policy

TUNIS Tunisian Prime Minister Youssef Al Chahed on Thursday inaugurated a conference of Arab...

Arab tourism ministers adopt charter for protection of architectural heritage

RIYADH Prince Sultan bin Salman chairman of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National...

Prince Khaled Al-Faisal: Feature of Arab renaissance visible

ABU DHABI Abdel Aziz Aluwaisheg assistant secretary general for foreign affairs at the Gulf...

Saudi Arabia and Harvard join forces to fight diabetes

RIYADH Harvard University will train Saudi health workers in the use of the latest method of...

Around Arab News

Egypt church bombing raises calls to uproot bigotry

CAIRO Growing up in Egypt Mina and other Copts remember all too well the anti Christian slurs...

Under pollution alert, Beijing orders 1,200 factories to shut or cut output

BEIJING Beijing s city government has ordered 1 200 factories near the Chinese capital including...

Dutch govt approves draft law to ratify Ukraine pact

Dutch government approves draft law to ratify Ukraine pact Agence France Presse THE HAGUE The...

Protests, looting erupt as Venezuelans fume over cash chaos

CARACAS Venezuela Venezuela became a country mostly without cash on Friday sparking scattered...

French UN ambassador: emergency meeting called on Syria

UNITED NATIONS An emergency meeting of the Security Council has been called to consider the...

Surgeon uses Snapchat Spectacles to teach medical procedures

JEDDAH A London based surgeon is changing the way medical training is done with an eye catching...

Jeddah International Book Fair opens

JEDDAH Prince Khaled Al Faisal Makkah governor and adviser to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques...

Shoura begins working session next week

RIYADH The Shoura Council will start Monday its 7th working session by nominating members to its...

WIPO chief pledges cooperation to help Kingdom achieve NTP goals

RIYADH Director General of World Intellectual Property Organization WIPO Francis Gurry pledged to...

National ‘Talahom’ Week to combat extremism

JAZAN Jazan Gov Prince Mohammad bin Nasser will launch the National Talahom Week on Sunday This...

Academics discuss ways to promote Saudi-European cooperation

RIYADH King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies has held discussions with a delegation...

Arab League backs Gulf call for an urgent UN General Assembly meeting on Syria

CAIRO The Arab League has reaffirmed its support for the efforts exerted by Saudi Arabia the...

HRC: World should stop Syria killings now

RIYADH The Saudi Human Rights Commission HRC has expressed its condemnation and denunciation of...

Saudi specialized clinics treat hundreds of Syrian refugees in Jordan

ZAATARI CAMP The Saudi specialized clinics provided medical care to 2 721 Syrian refugees at the...

Saudis denounce massacre in Aleppo

RIYADH All segments of the Saudi society on Friday condemned the criminal massacre of civilians...

Vine will live on as simpler video app for Twitter

NEW YORK Twitter s video app Vine will live on as a simpler tool for the micro messaging service...