Shoura begins working session next week

RIYADH: The Shoura Council will start Monday its 7th working session by nominating members to its specialized committees, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

In its second ordinary session on Tuesday, the council members will discuss a report prepared by the Committee of Islamic and Judiciary Affairs related to the annual report of the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance for the year 1436/1437H.

The key recommendations of the committee focus on the allocation of jobs to imams, preachers, muezzins and workers in mosques, and on increasing financial allocations for the ministry’s works in the area of Islamic call in the Kingdom and abroad.

The council will also review a report of the Economy and Energy Committee on the annual report of the Electricity and Cogeneration Regulatory Authority (ECRA) for the year 1435/1436H.

The key recommendation is that ECRA coordinate with King Abdullah City for Atomic and Renewable Energy to speed up the completion of regulatory issues in support of investment in alternative energy for producing power and desalinated water.

On the same day, the council will discuss a series of other reports, including the one on water, agriculture and environment, the annual report of the Agricultural Development Fund (1435/1436H) and a report by the Health Committee on the annual report of the Saudi Food and Drugs Authority (1435/1436H).

Among other issues on the agenda of the Shoura Council at the same session is a report of the Committee of Culture, Media, Tourism and Antiquities on a request from the Saudi Commission of Tourism and National Heritage (SCTNH) to issue penalties against individuals violating the tourism, antiquities and urban heritage bylaw.