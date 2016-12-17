  • Search form

Science & Technology

Vine will live on as simpler video app for Twitter

NEW YORK: Twitter’s video app, Vine, will live on as a simpler tool for the micro-messaging service.
Twitter caused an uproar among Vine’s loyal users seven weeks ago when it said it would shut down the app, which plays six-second videos in an infinite loop.
Twitter said in a blog post Friday that the app will be renamed “Vine Camera” and will let users post the looping videos they make to Twitter or save them to a phone’s camera roll. Vine users will be able to link to a Twitter account so their followers can find them there.
Users can also now download videos they have made from Vine’s website and the existing app, until the new version comes out. Vine Camera will be available in January.

