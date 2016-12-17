  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Protests, looting erupt as Venezuelans fume over cash chaos

World

Protests, looting erupt as Venezuelans fume over cash chaos

HANNAH DREIER | AP |

People block the "Troncal 5" road in San Cristobal, in Venzuela's Tachira state, on Friday to protest the lack of cash as the new bank notes have not appeared. (AFP / GEORGE CASTELLANOS)

CARACAS, Venezuela: Venezuela became a country mostly without cash on Friday, sparking scattered protests and looting around the country as people fumed at having their already limited purchasing power cut off almost entirely.
As the nation’s most widely used banknote went out of circulation, the higher-denomination bills that were supposed to replace the 100-bolivar note had not yet arrived at banks or ATMs. That forced people to rely on credit cards and bank transfers or to try to make purchases with bundles of hard-to-find smaller bills often worth less than a penny each.
Indignation at having to deal with an economy even more paralyzed than usual sparked social unrest. Police put down looting near a bank building in the large western city of Maracaibo with several arrests. Young men marched down the street after growing tired of waiting outside the bank to turn in their money. They shouted and waved their useless 100-bolivar bills in the air, then turned and ran as police in full riot gear began firing tear gas canisters.
Mobs looted several businesses in the remote eastern state of Bolivar. In total, authorities said there were protests and looting in six cities, leading to 32 people being detained and one injured.
In Caracas, some people passed the day banging on pots and cursing the government’s apparent lack of planning. There was no cash to be seen changing hands on the street or inside shops, and no sign that the new bills were on there way.
President Nicolas Maduro made a surprise announcement Sunday that the 100-bolivar note would go out of circulation by the week’s end amid the world’s highest inflation. He also temporarily closed the border with Colombia and Brazil, and then on Thursday night extended the border closure for another 72 hours.
Maduro said the closure was needed to thwart “mafias” who hoard bolivars. Critics mocked the notion that gangsters would choose to keep their wealth in the world’s fastest-devaluing currency. The 100-bolivar bill — until now the country’s largest denomination — is worth little more than 2 cents, down from 10 cents at the start of the year.
The embattled president held up a new 500 bolivar bill on his television show Thursday, promising the new banknotes would soon be in wide circulation and offering to temporarily cut sales tax for credit card transactions. But on Friday, ATMs were still issuing only the now-worthless 100-bolivar notes.
Maduro also said the government has begun to circulate new 100- 50- and 10-bolivar coins, but few seem to have reached the public.
Venezuelans waited in lines hundreds of people long all week to deposit their cash. On Thursday, shopkeepers put up signs saying 100-bolivar bills would no longer be accepted. That meant many people looking to buy groceries or take taxis were out of luck, as banks had run out of lower-denomination bills like 50 and 20-bolivar notes during the week, and had not yet received the higher-denomination replacements.
Amid the currency chaos, the US cautioned citizens against visiting the economically spiraling South American country.
“Political rallies and demonstrations occur with little notice, and are expected to occur with greater frequency in the coming months,” the State Department said in a travel warning. “If security climate worsens, US citizens should note they’re responsible for arranging their own travel out of Venezuela.”
But there was little sign of political activity of any kind Friday, as people scrambled to figure out how to exchange bolivars for goods and services in an economy essentially operating without paper money.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Dutch govt approves draft law to ratify Ukraine pact

Dutch government approves draft law to ratify Ukraine pact Agence France Presse THE HAGUE The...

Putin, Abe signal no resolution on island dispute

TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin wrapped up two days...

Secretary of State nominee’s environmental track record

PORTLAND Maine US President elect Donald Trump this week tapped ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson to...

South Sudan: Opposition moves to restore peace

JUBA South Sudan s opposition on Friday welcomed President Salva Kiir s call for national...

Tanzania charges whistleblower website owner with obstructing police

DAR ES SALAAM Tanzania on Friday charged the co founder of a website where people can post...

Brown calls for ‘new deal’ for kids in conflict zones

UNITED NATIONS Former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown on Thursday called for a new deal for...

EU prepares for Brexit talks

BRUSSELS European Union leaders agreed on Thursday how they will organize negotiations with...

FBI backs CIA conclusion on Russian hacking motive: Official

WASHINGTON The FBI is supporting the CIA s conclusion that Russia interfered in the presidential...

Philippines’ president says he killed three people

MANILA Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Friday killings he maintains he committed...

Feud suspected in deadly French migrant shelter fire

PARIS The fire that claimed the life of a man at a French home for migrant workers was probably...

Presidents and speakers: A crucial Washington relationship

WASHINGTON Smooth rocky or in between relationships between the leader in the White House and the...

Italian populists’ poster girl says sorry after official’s arrest

ROME Rome s mayor Virginia Raggi the poster girl for Italy s populist Five Star Movement M5S...

China holds first live-fire drills with aircraft carrier, warships

BEIJING China s military has carried out its first ever live fire drills using an aircraft...

Life in prison or death only options for Dylann Roof

CHARLESTON S C Dylann Roof will almost certainly spend the rest of his days in prison after being...

Philippines says won’t protest China actions in Spratly Islands

MANILA The Philippines would not protest China s moves to militarise its man made islands in the...

Taiwan eyes Trump’s China policy with mix of hope and fear

TAIPEI Taiwan As Taiwan becomes a contentious issue between China and US President elect Donald...

Around Arab News

Egypt church bombing raises calls to uproot bigotry

CAIRO Growing up in Egypt Mina and other Copts remember all too well the anti Christian slurs...

Under pollution alert, Beijing orders 1,200 factories to shut or cut output

BEIJING Beijing s city government has ordered 1 200 factories near the Chinese capital including...

Dutch govt approves draft law to ratify Ukraine pact

Dutch government approves draft law to ratify Ukraine pact Agence France Presse THE HAGUE The...

Protests, looting erupt as Venezuelans fume over cash chaos

CARACAS Venezuela Venezuela became a country mostly without cash on Friday sparking scattered...

French UN ambassador: emergency meeting called on Syria

UNITED NATIONS An emergency meeting of the Security Council has been called to consider the...

Surgeon uses Snapchat Spectacles to teach medical procedures

JEDDAH A London based surgeon is changing the way medical training is done with an eye catching...

Jeddah International Book Fair opens

JEDDAH Prince Khaled Al Faisal Makkah governor and adviser to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques...

Shoura begins working session next week

RIYADH The Shoura Council will start Monday its 7th working session by nominating members to its...

WIPO chief pledges cooperation to help Kingdom achieve NTP goals

RIYADH Director General of World Intellectual Property Organization WIPO Francis Gurry pledged to...

National ‘Talahom’ Week to combat extremism

JAZAN Jazan Gov Prince Mohammad bin Nasser will launch the National Talahom Week on Sunday This...

Academics discuss ways to promote Saudi-European cooperation

RIYADH King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies has held discussions with a delegation...

Arab League backs Gulf call for an urgent UN General Assembly meeting on Syria

CAIRO The Arab League has reaffirmed its support for the efforts exerted by Saudi Arabia the...

HRC: World should stop Syria killings now

RIYADH The Saudi Human Rights Commission HRC has expressed its condemnation and denunciation of...

Saudi specialized clinics treat hundreds of Syrian refugees in Jordan

ZAATARI CAMP The Saudi specialized clinics provided medical care to 2 721 Syrian refugees at the...

Saudis denounce massacre in Aleppo

RIYADH All segments of the Saudi society on Friday condemned the criminal massacre of civilians...

Vine will live on as simpler video app for Twitter

NEW YORK Twitter s video app Vine will live on as a simpler tool for the micro messaging service...