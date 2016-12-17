  • Search form

World

Philippines’ Duterte to US over aid issue: ‘Bye-bye America’

JIM GOMEZ | AP |

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. (AFP)

MANILA, Philippines: President Rodrigo Duterte has threatened to terminate a pact that allows US troops to visit the Philippines as he reacted with rage to what he thought was a US decision to scrap a major aid package over human rights concerns.
A US government aid agency said this week that its board deferred a vote on a renewal of the development assistance package for the Philippines “subject to a further review of concerns around rule of law and civil liberties.”
Duterte, whose administration has been criticized by Washington over a bloody crackdown on illegal drugs, unleashed a barrage of expletives-laden tirade.
He said the Philippines can do without US aid, called Americans “sons of bitches” and “hypocrites,” while praising China for offering what he said was a huge financial assistance.

