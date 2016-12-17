  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 9 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • US offers $25 million reward for info leading to Al-Baghdadi

Middle-East

US offers $25 million reward for info leading to Al-Baghdadi

By BRADLEY KLAPPER | AP |

Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi. (REUTERS/Social Media website via Reuters TV/File Photo)

WASHINGTON: The United States has more than doubled its offer of a reward to $25 million for information leading to Daesh’s self-proclaimed caliph.
The State Department had previously offered $10 million for information that helps the US determine the location of Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, or arrest and convict him.
The agency says that under Al-Baghdadi, Daesh has been responsible for thousands of deaths in the Middle East, including American citizens, and terrorist attacks elsewhere. 

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

Protesters storm pro-Kurdish party local HQ after Turkey attack

ISTANBUL Dozens of nationalist protesters on Saturday stormed the headquarters of the pro Kurdish...

Thousands in desperate wait for evacuation from Aleppo

ALEPPO SYRIA Thousands of trapped civilians and opposition fighters waited desperately Saturday...

Syrian opposition say new deal reached to secure Aleppo evacuation

BEIRUT A new deal has been reached to complete the evacuation of opposition held areas of east...

Car bombing kills 13 Turkish soldiers

ISTANBUL Thirteen Turkish soldiers were killed and dozens more wounded in a car bombing targeting...

Egypt church bombing raises calls to uproot bigotry

CAIRO Growing up in Egypt Mina and other Copts remember all too well the anti Christian slurs...

French UN ambassador: emergency meeting called on Syria

UNITED NATIONS An emergency meeting of the Security Council has been called to consider the...

Trump’s Israel ambassador seen as shift from status quo

WASHINGTON DC There are many reasons to justify why US President elect Donald Trump has picked...

Palestinians to approach ICC if Israel goes ahead with ‘land grab’

JEDDAH The Israeli legislation that aims to legalize Israeli outposts in the West Bank is the...

Daesh shows no sign of weakening as Mosul battle enters third month

BAGHDAD Daesh militants have stepped up counterattacks on Iraqi forces in Mosul amid bad weather...

Carter confident US will remain key to anti-Daesh coalition

LONDON US Defense Secretary Ash Carter expressed confidence Thursday that under the Trump...

Houthi rebels blocking aid to Yemen, says Al-Assiri

LONDON ABU DHABI While Yemeni people continue to face severe food shortage Houthis are blocking...

Between guilt and outrage, West looks helpless over Aleppo

BERLIN The fall of Aleppo has unleashed a mixture of outrage and impotence in the West in which...

Syrian evacuees tell of pain and dreams of returning

KHAN AL ASSAL Syria It was the final time I saw Aleppo Among a sea of sobbing men and hungry...

Coalition strike destroys Daesh-seized weapons near Palmyra

WASHINGTON US led coalition aircraft have destroyed heavy weaponry seized by Daesh terrorists...

Kuwait summons Iran envoy over arrest of four citizens

KUWAIT CITY Kuwait summoned Tehran s envoy on Friday to demand the release of four Kuwaitis...

Obama: Assad, Russia and Iran have blood on hands

WASHINGTON US President Barack Obama declared Friday that Bashar Assad s Syrian regime and its...

Around Arab News

Protesters storm pro-Kurdish party local HQ after Turkey attack

ISTANBUL Dozens of nationalist protesters on Saturday stormed the headquarters of the pro Kurdish...

Dawson, Rashid propel England to 477

CHENNAI Debutant Liam Dawson and Adil Rashid struck gritty half centuries to help England post a...

US offers $25 million reward for info leading to Al-Baghdadi

WASHINGTON The United States has more than doubled its offer of a reward to 25 million for...

Thousands in desperate wait for evacuation from Aleppo

ALEPPO SYRIA Thousands of trapped civilians and opposition fighters waited desperately Saturday...

Democrats eye confirmation fight over Trump’s Treasury pick

WASHINGTON Democrats are eyeing the Senate confirmation hearings for Donald Trump s Treasury...

Venezuela cash crisis sparks looting, protests

CARACAS Desperate Venezuelans looted delivery trucks and clashed with police as a botched plan to...

Gunmen kill five female airport workers in Afghanistan

KANDAHAR AFGHANISTAN Gunmen shot dead five female airport workers and their driver in southern...

Philippines’ Duterte to US over aid issue: ‘Bye-bye America’

MANILA Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has threatened to terminate a pact that allows US...

Mourners pay tribute to American space legend John Glenn

COLUMBUS Two days of public events celebrating the life of US astronaut John Glenn began Friday...

Trump moves to cancel deals in Azerbaijan, Georgia

NEW YORK The Trump Organization has canceled a licensing deal for a hotel in Azerbaijan and is...

Uber defies California, keeps self-driving cars rolling

SAN FRANCISCO Uber said Friday it planned to keep its self driving cars on the streets of San...

New study casts doubt on theory Anne Frank was betrayed

THE HAGUE Netherlands Anne Frank may not have been betrayed to Nazi occupiers but captured by...

Polish lawmakers, Warsaw residents protest new media rules

WARSAW Poland Thousands of Warsaw residents joined in a spontaneous protest in front of Poland s...

Trump picks US Rep. Mulvaney to head White House budget office -report

President elect Donald Trump will nominate Republican US Representative Mick Mulvaney to be...

Football: FIFA boss wants video refs at 2018 World Cup

YOKOHAMA FIFA president Gianni Infantino hopes to see video referees used at the 2018 World Cup...

Syrian opposition say new deal reached to secure Aleppo evacuation

BEIRUT A new deal has been reached to complete the evacuation of opposition held areas of east...