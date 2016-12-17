US offers $25 million reward for info leading to Al-Baghdadi

WASHINGTON: The United States has more than doubled its offer of a reward to $25 million for information leading to Daesh’s self-proclaimed caliph.

The State Department had previously offered $10 million for information that helps the US determine the location of Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, or arrest and convict him.

The agency says that under Al-Baghdadi, Daesh has been responsible for thousands of deaths in the Middle East, including American citizens, and terrorist attacks elsewhere.