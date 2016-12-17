After nearly 45 years, new NYC subway faces deadline to open

NEW YORK: Nearly 45 years since construction started, a New York subway line beneath Manhattan’s east side faces a Dec. 31 deadline to open.

Experts say that after decades of blown benchmarks, it won’t much matter if the nearly 2-mile stretch of Second Avenue subway doesn’t open exactly on time.

But they say completing the much-needed subway extension won’t just unclog the tracks, but also could restore the public’s faith in government.

About 5.6 million riders take the city’s subways every day.

Ridership on Manhattan’s only north-south subway line on the east side has been surging, with overcrowded trains straining the system and causing delays that ripple throughout the city’s underground.