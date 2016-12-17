  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 45 min 48 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • China says ‘appropriately handling’ US Navy drone issue

World

China says ‘appropriately handling’ US Navy drone issue

CHRISTOPHER BODEEN | AP |

FILE: Crew members aboard the VOS Raasay recover US and British Royal Navy ocean gliders taking part in the Unmanned Warrior exercise off the northwest coast of Scotland, on October 8, 2016. (AFP)

BEIJING: China said Saturday that its military was in contact with its American counterparts on “appropriately handling” the Chinese navy’s seizure of a US Navy unmanned underwater glider, one of the most serious incidents between the two militaries in years.
The one-sentence comment by the foreign ministry offered no details on what discussions were underway or why China on Thursday seized the drone, which, according to the Pentagon, was being operated by civilian contractors to conduct oceanic research. The US said it issued a formal diplomatic complaint over the seizure and demanded the drone’s return.
“According to (our) understanding, the US and Chinese sides are working on appropriately handling this matter through channels between the two militaries,” the foreign ministry told The Associated Press in a faxed statement.
China’s defense ministry did not immediately respond to questions on the issue.
The drone was seized while collecting unclassified scientific data about 92 kilometers (57 miles) northwest of Subic Bay near the Philippines in the South China Sea, which China claims virtually in its entirety, Navy Capt. Jeff Davis, a Pentagon spokesman, said Friday.
“It is ours. It’s clearly marked as ours. We would like it back, and we would like this not to happen again,” Davis told reporters. He said the drone costs about $150,000 and is largely commercial, off-the-shelf technology.
The USNS Bowditch, which is not a combat ship, was stopped in international waters Thursday afternoon and recovering two of the gliders when the Chinese ship approached, Davis said. The two vessels were within about 450 meters (500 yards) of each other. He said that the USNS Bowditch carries some small arms, but that no shots were fired.
According to the Pentagon, as the Chinese ship left with the drone, which is about 3 meters (10 feet) long, its only radio response to the US vessel was, “We are returning to normal operations.”
President-elect Donald Trump blasted the seizure. Apparently misspelling “unprecedented,” he tweeted Saturday: “China steals United States Navy research drone in international waters — rips it out of water and takes it to China in unpresidented act.”
He later reissued the tweet, correcting the spelling to “unprecedented.”
Last weekend, Trump was criticized on social media for bad spelling in a tweet in which he accused CNN of reporting “rediculous” fake news. Hours later, he put out a fresh tweet correcting the spelling to “ridiculous.”
Bonnie Glaser, senior adviser for Asia at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said the seizure of the glider occurred inside the exclusive economic zone of the Philippines, not China, and appeared to be a violation of international law.
China delineates its South China Sea claims with a roughly drawn sea border known as the “nine-dash line” that runs along the west coast of the Philippines. However, it hasn’t explicitly said whether it considers those waters as sovereign territory, and says it doesn’t disrupt the passage of other nations’ shipping through the area. The US doesn’t take a position on sovereignty claims, but insists on freedom of navigation, including the right of its naval vessels to conduct training and other operations in the sea.
Davis said that the incident could be the first time in recent history that China has taken a US naval vessel. Some observers have called it the most significant dispute between the sides’ militaries since the April 2001 mid-air collision between a US Navy surveillance aircraft and a Chinese fighter jet about 110 kilometers (70 miles) from China’s Hainan island that led to the death of a Chinese pilot.
Whatever the outcome, the incident is likely to fray the already tense relations between US and China. Beijing was angered by President-elect Donald Trump’s decision to talk by phone with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Dec. 2, and by his later comments that he did not feel “bound by a one-China policy” regarding the status of Taiwan, unless the US could gain trade or other benefits from China. China considers the self-governing island its own territory to be recovered by force if it deems necessary.
There also have been increased tensions over Beijing’s ongoing military buildup in the South China Sea, mainly the development and militarization of man-made shoals and islands aimed at extending China’s reach in the strategically vital area, through which about $5 trillion in global trade passes annually.
In one of the few reports in state media about the drone’s seizure, a newspaper published by China’s ruling Communist Party cited an unidentified military official as saying that a “smooth resolution” to the matter is expected.
A Chinese navy ship discovered an “unidentified device” Thursday and was checking on it for the sake of maritime safety, the Global Times quoted the official as saying.
“China has received the US request to return the device, communication is open between the relevant departments of the two sides and I believe this matter will obtain a smooth resolution,” the official was quoted as saying.
In a separate report, the paper quoted retired Chinese admiral Yang Yi as saying China considered itself well within its rights to seize the drone.
“If China needs to take it, we’ll take it. (America) can’t block us,” Yang was quoted as saying.
Yang said he was unsure of the purpose of seizing the drone, but didn’t think the matter qualified as a “military conflict.” However, he added that the chances of a confrontation had risen following Trump’s recent comments, which were seen as testing China’s bottom line on Taiwan and other sensitive issues.
“It’s natural for us to take possession of and research for a bit these types of things that America sends to our doorstep,” Yang said. “The louder they shout, the more their protests ring hollow.”

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Residents flee to hills after quake off PNG; tsunami threat passes

SYDNEY People living along Papua New Guinea s coastline fled to higher ground on Saturday after a...

Trump picks Mick Mulvaney to be White House budget director

WEST PALM BEACH Florida US President elect Donald Trump said on Saturday he has chosen US...

China will give back seized drone; US ‘hyping up’ issue

BEIJING China s Defense Ministry said on Saturday it had been in talks with the United States...

Ethiopia inaugurates dam to double energy output

ADDIS ABABA Ethiopia on Saturday inaugurated a hydroelectric dam that aims to double the country...

Trump’s Cabinet selections signal a bold shift after Obama

WASHINGTON Donald Trump s candidacy broke long standing conventions and his incoming Cabinet...

After nearly 45 years, new NYC subway faces deadline to open

NEW YORK Nearly 45 years since construction started a New York subway line beneath Manhattan s...

Frontex: 350,000 migrants arrived in EU this year so far

BERLIN The head of the European Union border control agency says that about 350 000 migrants have...

Democrats eye confirmation fight over Trump’s Treasury pick

WASHINGTON Democrats are eyeing the Senate confirmation hearings for Donald Trump s Treasury...

Venezuela cash crisis sparks looting, protests

CARACAS Desperate Venezuelans looted delivery trucks and clashed with police as a botched plan to...

Gunmen kill five female airport workers in Afghanistan

KANDAHAR AFGHANISTAN Gunmen shot dead five female airport workers and their driver in southern...

Philippines’ Duterte to US over aid issue: ‘Bye-bye America’

MANILA Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has threatened to terminate a pact that allows US...

New study casts doubt on theory Anne Frank was betrayed

THE HAGUE Netherlands Anne Frank may not have been betrayed to Nazi occupiers but captured by...

Polish lawmakers, Warsaw residents protest new media rules

WARSAW Poland Thousands of Warsaw residents joined in a spontaneous protest in front of Poland s...

Trump picks US Rep. Mulvaney to head White House budget office -report

President elect Donald Trump will nominate Republican US Representative Mick Mulvaney to be...

Dutch govt approves draft law to ratify Ukraine pact

Dutch government approves draft law to ratify Ukraine pact Agence France Presse THE HAGUE The...

Protests, looting erupt as Venezuelans fume over cash chaos

CARACAS Venezuela Venezuela became a country mostly without cash on Friday sparking scattered...

Around Arab News

Yemen high on agenda as Kerry arrives in Riyadh for key talks

RIYADH US Secretary of State John Kerry will arrive here Sunday for key talks on regional...

14 soldiers killed as ‘Kurdish terror’ strikes Turkey; KSA condemns attack

JEDDAH ISTANBUL Fourteen Turkish soldiers were killed and dozens more wounded Saturday in a...

Red Crescent emphasizes importance of respecting humanitarian law in war

RIYADH Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Qaasem secretary general of the Saudi Red Crescent Authority SRCA...

King Abdullah port a hub for Saudi women’s empowerment

JEDDAH The King Abdullah Port with a master plan of around SR20 million in investments and an aim...

Yemenis applaud king’s gesture of extending visit visa

JEDDAH The Yemeni government and expatriates living in the Kingdom have thanked Custodian of the...

‘Roads of Arabia’ expo opens in Beijing on Tuesday

JEDDAH The Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage SCTNH has completed arrangements to...

Saudi winter relief reaches Syrian refugees in Lebanon

BEIRUT The Saudi National Campaign in support of the Syrian people continues to distribute relief...

OIC information ministers’ meet begins Monday

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia will host a four day conference of OIC information ministers starting Monday...

Residents flee to hills after quake off PNG; tsunami threat passes

SYDNEY People living along Papua New Guinea s coastline fled to higher ground on Saturday after a...

France, fearing massacres, asks UN to monitor evacuation

NEW YORK France has presented a UN Security Council draft resolution on sending observers to...

Those finally fleeing tell of their pain in leaving

BEIRUT Death in Aleppo was personal for Modar Sheko He lost his sister to Syrian regime s bombing...

Protesters storm pro-Kurdish party local HQ after Turkey attack

ISTANBUL Dozens of nationalist protesters on Saturday stormed the headquarters of the pro Kurdish...

Trump picks Mick Mulvaney to be White House budget director

WEST PALM BEACH Florida US President elect Donald Trump said on Saturday he has chosen US...

China will give back seized drone; US ‘hyping up’ issue

BEIJING China s Defense Ministry said on Saturday it had been in talks with the United States...

Ethiopia inaugurates dam to double energy output

ADDIS ABABA Ethiopia on Saturday inaugurated a hydroelectric dam that aims to double the country...

Aleppo: A prelude to a ‘Grand Bargain’?

What will happen after the Battle of Aleppo What has the battle done to the regional and...