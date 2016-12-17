Trump’s Cabinet selections signal a bold shift after Obama

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump’s candidacy broke long-standing conventions — and his incoming Cabinet embodies a sharp turn from the Obama administration.

Trump pledged major changes after eight years of a Democratic White House. And now he’s assembled nominees for a Cabinet that includes many business executives who’ve never served in government. And military leaders are in line to oversee defense and homeland security.

In one case, Trump’s named someone who once called for dismantling the agency he’d lead.

A change of political parties at the White House almost always brings policy adjustments.

But Trump’s Cabinet expects to carry the outsider flair of his campaign, a role reversal compared with more conventional teams under Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama that were heavy on former lawmakers, governors and veterans of past administrations.