  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 3 min 16 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Chelsea turns it up to 11; Vardy off as Leicester draws

Sports

Chelsea turns it up to 11; Vardy off as Leicester draws

AFP |

Chelsea's Diego Costa celebrates scoring as Crystal Palace's Wayne Hennessey looks dejected. (Reuters)

LONDON: Diego Costa earned Chelsea a 1-0 victory at Crystal Palace on Saturday as the Premier League leaders claimed a club record-equalling 11th consecutive league victory.
Costa headed home Cesar Azpilicueta’s cross in the 43rd minute at a foggy Selhurst Park to send Antonio Conte’s men nine points clear of second-place Liverpool.
“The run is fantastic,” said Chelsea manager Conte. “Congratulations to my players, not me. I am pleased for them because they deserve this.”
Elsewhere, champions Leicester City weathered the first-half dismissal of Jamie Vardy to come from 2-0 down and force a 2-2 draw at Stoke City.
Chelsea have matched their record of 11 consecutive wins from April to September 2009, achieving the feat within the same season for the first time.
The only blemishes were yellow cards for Costa and N’Golo Kante that mean both players will be suspended for next weekend’s home game against Bournemouth.
Narrowly beaten 2-1 by Manchester United in mid-week, Palace threatened to take the lead against Chelsea when Jason Puncheon scuffed wide from Martin Kelly’s cross.
The visitors went in front shortly before half time after Eden Hazard sprayed a pass wide to Azpilicueta, whose floated cross allowed Costa to nod in his 13th goal of the campaign.
Marcos Alonso struck the bar with a late free kick, but Costa’s goal proved sufficient.
Chelsea are nine points clear of Liverpool, who visit Everton on Monday, and Arsenal, who travel to fourth-place Manchester City on Sunday.
“We can improve though,” Conte added. “You can always improve in different aspects. I am pleased with this level we have reached and with work we can improve.
“It is important to understand we are only at the 17th game in the season. We must not look at the table.”
Leicester avoided a ninth defeat of the campaign thanks to an impressive fightback at Stoke, which left Claudio Ranieri’s men three points above the relegation zone in 15th place.
Vardy was shown a straight red card in the 28th minute for a two-footed challenge on Mame Biram Diouf, ruling the England striker out of Leicester’s entire festive program.
Bojan Krkic put Stoke ahead with a 39th-minute penalty after Danny Simpson was adjudged to have handled his cross, with Joe Allen tapping in a second in first-half stoppage time.
But Leonardo Ulloa halved the deficit, smuggling a header over the line from fellow substitute Demarai Gray’s cross, before Christian Fuchs teed up Daniel Amartey to head in an 88th-minute leveller.
Discussing whether Vardy deserved to be sent off, Leicester manager Ranieri said: “One manager says yes, one says no. If you listen to me, I say ‘no’. If you listen to Mark Hughes, he says ‘yes’.
“I don’t know if he touched the player, but he touched the ball. I was angry (with the referee) because I saw my players fight and there were so many yellow cards, but it was a normal battle in the Premier League.
“It could be a turning point today, but we have to wait and see the next matches.”
Middlesbrough moved above Leicester to 14th place after beating Swansea City 3-0 courtesy of a first-half Alvaro Negredo brace and a Marten de Roon volley.
Swansea dropped to second-bottom, with Sunderland climbing off the foot of the table after Patrick van Aanholt’s 49th-minute goal secured a 1-0 home win over Watford.
Hull City are now bottom following a 1-0 defeat at West Ham United, who prevailed through Mark Noble’s 76th-minute penalty after the visitors had hit the post three times.
Sixth-place Manchester United visit West Bromwich Albion in the day’s late game, bidding to erode the six-point gap that separates them from the Champions League places.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Sports

Tian, Tai shine through; Adcocks on course for Superseries repeat in mixed doubles

DUBAI The semifinals of the Dubai World Superseries Finals delivered a spectacular display of...

Siroch double sends Thais to Suzuki Cup triumph

BANGKOK Thai forward Siroch Chatthon scored twice against Indonesia to help Thailand lift the...

Pakistan under pressure in fight to save Test vs. Aussies

BRISBANE Pakistan were in a backs to the wall struggle to save the day night first Test as...

Franz beats Svindal to maiden World Cup victory

VAL GARDENA Italy Austria s Max Franz thwarted Norwegian hopes of a second successive day of...

Rockets drain record 24 3-pointers in win over Pelicans

HOUSTON James Harden had his sixth triple double of the season and the Houston Rockets made an...

Ko has no regrets leaving instructor Leadbetter

LOS ANGELES Lydia Ko defended the role her parents have played in her career but says she can now...

Capitals stop Hurricanes for sixth straight win

RALEIGH North Carolina T J Oshie and Evgeny Kuznetsov scored in the shootout and the Washington...

The Executioner’s swansong: Hopkins battles Smith in finale

LOS ANGELES Former world champion Bernard Hopkins will call time on his 28 year boxing career on...

Video of Oklahoma running back Mixon punching woman released

OKLAHOMA CITY A video showing Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon punching a female student was...

Niguez stunner hands Atletico much-needed win

MADRID A stunning 25 yard strike from Saul Niguez snapped Atletico Madrid s three game winless...

Kurdish-Shiite row erupts at Iraqi football match

BAGHDAD Two clubs from Iraqi Kurdistan announced on Saturday their withdrawal from the country s...

Real favorites for Club World Cup glory

YOKOHAMA Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane admitted on Saturday his players were suffering from...

Dawson, Rashid propel England to 477

CHENNAI Debutant Liam Dawson and Adil Rashid struck gritty half centuries to help England post a...

Football: FIFA boss wants video refs at 2018 World Cup

YOKOHAMA FIFA president Gianni Infantino hopes to see video referees used at the 2018 World Cup...

Philippe Chiappe claims third successive F1H20 world title; Carella loses third place to Selio

SHARJAH Frenchman Philippe Chiappe clinched his third successive UIM F1 H2O World Championship...

Chinese financial muscle a threat: Conte

LONDON The new found spending power of Chinese clubs is a danger to teams all over the world even...

Around Arab News

Yemen high on agenda as Kerry arrives in Riyadh for key talks

RIYADH US Secretary of State John Kerry will arrive here Sunday for key talks on regional...

14 soldiers killed as ‘Kurdish terror’ strikes Turkey; KSA condemns attack

JEDDAH ISTANBUL Fourteen Turkish soldiers were killed and dozens more wounded Saturday in a...

Red Crescent emphasizes importance of respecting humanitarian law in war

RIYADH Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Qaasem secretary general of the Saudi Red Crescent Authority SRCA...

King Abdullah port a hub for Saudi women’s empowerment

JEDDAH The King Abdullah Port with a master plan of around SR20 million in investments and an aim...

Yemenis applaud king’s gesture of extending visit visa

JEDDAH The Yemeni government and expatriates living in the Kingdom have thanked Custodian of the...

‘Roads of Arabia’ expo opens in Beijing on Tuesday

JEDDAH The Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage SCTNH has completed arrangements to...

Saudi winter relief reaches Syrian refugees in Lebanon

BEIRUT The Saudi National Campaign in support of the Syrian people continues to distribute relief...

OIC information ministers’ meet begins Monday

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia will host a four day conference of OIC information ministers starting Monday...

Residents flee to hills after quake off PNG; tsunami threat passes

SYDNEY People living along Papua New Guinea s coastline fled to higher ground on Saturday after a...

France, fearing massacres, asks UN to monitor evacuation

NEW YORK France has presented a UN Security Council draft resolution on sending observers to...

Those finally fleeing tell of their pain in leaving

BEIRUT Death in Aleppo was personal for Modar Sheko He lost his sister to Syrian regime s bombing...

Protesters storm pro-Kurdish party local HQ after Turkey attack

ISTANBUL Dozens of nationalist protesters on Saturday stormed the headquarters of the pro Kurdish...

Trump picks Mick Mulvaney to be White House budget director

WEST PALM BEACH Florida US President elect Donald Trump said on Saturday he has chosen US...

China will give back seized drone; US ‘hyping up’ issue

BEIJING China s Defense Ministry said on Saturday it had been in talks with the United States...

Ethiopia inaugurates dam to double energy output

ADDIS ABABA Ethiopia on Saturday inaugurated a hydroelectric dam that aims to double the country...

Aleppo: A prelude to a ‘Grand Bargain’?

What will happen after the Battle of Aleppo What has the battle done to the regional and...