  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 3 min 16 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Kurdish-Shiite row erupts at Iraqi football match

Sports

Kurdish-Shiite row erupts at Iraqi football match

AFP |

Zakho Sport Club. (Zakho club website)

BAGHDAD: Two clubs from Iraqi Kurdistan announced on Saturday their withdrawal from the country’s football championship in protest at anti-Kurdish chants during a match against a Shiite club.
The match itself was briefly suspended after Irbil’s players walked off when home club supporters in the Shiite city of Najaf south of Baghdad chanted slogans associating the Kurdish regional capital Irbil in the north with the Islamic State jihadist group.
Iraqi television, which was broadcasting the match, cut the audio to block the chanting.
“We called our players off because of the slogans... which the Najaf public was chanting against Kurdistan and its political figures,” Abdallah Majid, a director of the Irbil club, told AFP. 
“This is unacceptable and has no place in sport,” he said, adding that Irbil was pulling out of the championship until “a decision is taken at the political level.”
A second Kurdish club in the Iraqi league, Zakho, withdrew in solidarity with Irbil.
The Iraqi football federation issued a statement apologizing to Irbil and calling for punitive measures to be taken over the incident.
IS fighters seized swathes of Iraqi territory west and north of Baghdad in 2014, including areas bordering autonomous Iraqi Kurdistan.
Iraqi federal forces, Shiite militias and Kurdish peshmerga fighters in mid-October launched an anti-IS offensive to try to recapture the northern city of Mosul.
But strains remain between Kurdistan and Baghdad over oil resources in northern Iraq and the scope of autonomy.
Iraq’s football federation has for years been lobbying the sport’s world governing body FIFA to lift a ban on the country hosting international games because of security concerns.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Sports

Tian, Tai shine through; Adcocks on course for Superseries repeat in mixed doubles

DUBAI The semifinals of the Dubai World Superseries Finals delivered a spectacular display of...

Siroch double sends Thais to Suzuki Cup triumph

BANGKOK Thai forward Siroch Chatthon scored twice against Indonesia to help Thailand lift the...

Pakistan under pressure in fight to save Test vs. Aussies

BRISBANE Pakistan were in a backs to the wall struggle to save the day night first Test as...

Franz beats Svindal to maiden World Cup victory

VAL GARDENA Italy Austria s Max Franz thwarted Norwegian hopes of a second successive day of...

Rockets drain record 24 3-pointers in win over Pelicans

HOUSTON James Harden had his sixth triple double of the season and the Houston Rockets made an...

Ko has no regrets leaving instructor Leadbetter

LOS ANGELES Lydia Ko defended the role her parents have played in her career but says she can now...

Capitals stop Hurricanes for sixth straight win

RALEIGH North Carolina T J Oshie and Evgeny Kuznetsov scored in the shootout and the Washington...

The Executioner’s swansong: Hopkins battles Smith in finale

LOS ANGELES Former world champion Bernard Hopkins will call time on his 28 year boxing career on...

Video of Oklahoma running back Mixon punching woman released

OKLAHOMA CITY A video showing Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon punching a female student was...

Niguez stunner hands Atletico much-needed win

MADRID A stunning 25 yard strike from Saul Niguez snapped Atletico Madrid s three game winless...

Chelsea turns it up to 11; Vardy off as Leicester draws

LONDON Diego Costa earned Chelsea a 1 0 victory at Crystal Palace on Saturday as the Premier...

Real favorites for Club World Cup glory

YOKOHAMA Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane admitted on Saturday his players were suffering from...

Dawson, Rashid propel England to 477

CHENNAI Debutant Liam Dawson and Adil Rashid struck gritty half centuries to help England post a...

Football: FIFA boss wants video refs at 2018 World Cup

YOKOHAMA FIFA president Gianni Infantino hopes to see video referees used at the 2018 World Cup...

Philippe Chiappe claims third successive F1H20 world title; Carella loses third place to Selio

SHARJAH Frenchman Philippe Chiappe clinched his third successive UIM F1 H2O World Championship...

Chinese financial muscle a threat: Conte

LONDON The new found spending power of Chinese clubs is a danger to teams all over the world even...

Around Arab News

Yemen high on agenda as Kerry arrives in Riyadh for key talks

RIYADH US Secretary of State John Kerry will arrive here Sunday for key talks on regional...

14 soldiers killed as ‘Kurdish terror’ strikes Turkey; KSA condemns attack

JEDDAH ISTANBUL Fourteen Turkish soldiers were killed and dozens more wounded Saturday in a...

Red Crescent emphasizes importance of respecting humanitarian law in war

RIYADH Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Qaasem secretary general of the Saudi Red Crescent Authority SRCA...

King Abdullah port a hub for Saudi women’s empowerment

JEDDAH The King Abdullah Port with a master plan of around SR20 million in investments and an aim...

Yemenis applaud king’s gesture of extending visit visa

JEDDAH The Yemeni government and expatriates living in the Kingdom have thanked Custodian of the...

‘Roads of Arabia’ expo opens in Beijing on Tuesday

JEDDAH The Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage SCTNH has completed arrangements to...

Saudi winter relief reaches Syrian refugees in Lebanon

BEIRUT The Saudi National Campaign in support of the Syrian people continues to distribute relief...

OIC information ministers’ meet begins Monday

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia will host a four day conference of OIC information ministers starting Monday...

Residents flee to hills after quake off PNG; tsunami threat passes

SYDNEY People living along Papua New Guinea s coastline fled to higher ground on Saturday after a...

France, fearing massacres, asks UN to monitor evacuation

NEW YORK France has presented a UN Security Council draft resolution on sending observers to...

Those finally fleeing tell of their pain in leaving

BEIRUT Death in Aleppo was personal for Modar Sheko He lost his sister to Syrian regime s bombing...

Protesters storm pro-Kurdish party local HQ after Turkey attack

ISTANBUL Dozens of nationalist protesters on Saturday stormed the headquarters of the pro Kurdish...

Trump picks Mick Mulvaney to be White House budget director

WEST PALM BEACH Florida US President elect Donald Trump said on Saturday he has chosen US...

China will give back seized drone; US ‘hyping up’ issue

BEIJING China s Defense Ministry said on Saturday it had been in talks with the United States...

Ethiopia inaugurates dam to double energy output

ADDIS ABABA Ethiopia on Saturday inaugurated a hydroelectric dam that aims to double the country...

Aleppo: A prelude to a ‘Grand Bargain’?

What will happen after the Battle of Aleppo What has the battle done to the regional and...