  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • OIC information ministers’ meet begins Monday

Saudi Arabia

OIC information ministers’ meet begins Monday

ARAB NEWS |

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia will host a four-day conference of OIC information ministers starting Monday.
The conference, to be held in Jeddah, will discuss several issues and draft resolutions. These include the role of the media in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in supporting the cause of Al-Quds and the Al-Aqsa Mosque.
The agenda of the conference includes adoption of a media strategy to confront Islamophobia; adoption of the OIC-2025 comprehensive media strategy; the empowerment of women in and through the media, as well as internal and external media action in partnership with OIC member states and international media institutions.
The conference will also discuss the implementation of a special media program for Africa in order to highlight its place and role in the Muslim world and launch similar programs in other regions. It will also discuss a report for launching an OIC satellite channel and supporting the work of the OIC joint Islamic media action institutions as well as the establishment of an international award for media and journalists.
The conference will deliberate ways to strengthen the OIC’s media visibility in championing cultural exchange, development and peace and boosting the capacity and productivity of, and cooperation among, media institutions in member states. The conference is expected to issue a final ministerial communiqué and “Jeddah Declaration” at its conclusion.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

King Abdullah port a hub for Saudi women’s empowerment

JEDDAH The King Abdullah Port with a master plan of around SR20 million in investments and an aim...

OIC advisory body: World ‘failed to act’ over Aleppo

JEDDAH The UN and other parties failed to act quickly and decisively over the situation in Aleppo...

Senior Scholars condemn kidnapping of Qatif judge

JEDDAH The Council of Senior Scholars on Friday condemned the kidnapping of Judge Sheikh Mohammad...

Red Crescent emphasizes importance of respecting humanitarian law in war

RIYADH Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Qaasem secretary general of the Saudi Red Crescent Authority SRCA...

Yemen high on agenda as Kerry arrives in Riyadh for key talks

RIYADH US Secretary of State John Kerry will arrive here Sunday for key talks on regional...

Yemenis applaud king’s gesture of extending visit visa

JEDDAH The Yemeni government and expatriates living in the Kingdom have thanked Custodian of the...

‘Roads of Arabia’ expo opens in Beijing on Tuesday

JEDDAH The Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage SCTNH has completed arrangements to...

Saudi winter relief reaches Syrian refugees in Lebanon

BEIRUT The Saudi National Campaign in support of the Syrian people continues to distribute relief...

Jeddah International Book Fair opens

JEDDAH Prince Khaled Al Faisal Makkah governor and adviser to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques...

Shoura begins working session next week

RIYADH The Shoura Council will start Monday its 7th working session by nominating members to its...

WIPO chief pledges cooperation to help Kingdom achieve NTP goals

RIYADH Director General of World Intellectual Property Organization WIPO Francis Gurry pledged to...

National ‘Talahom’ Week to combat extremism

JAZAN Jazan Gov Prince Mohammad bin Nasser will launch the National Talahom Week on Sunday This...

Academics discuss ways to promote Saudi-European cooperation

RIYADH King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies has held discussions with a delegation...

Arab League backs Gulf call for an urgent UN General Assembly meeting on Syria

CAIRO The Arab League has reaffirmed its support for the efforts exerted by Saudi Arabia the...

HRC: World should stop Syria killings now

RIYADH The Saudi Human Rights Commission HRC has expressed its condemnation and denunciation of...

Saudi specialized clinics treat hundreds of Syrian refugees in Jordan

ZAATARI CAMP The Saudi specialized clinics provided medical care to 2 721 Syrian refugees at the...

Around Arab News

UN Security Council to vote Sunday on Aleppo observers

UNITED NATIONS The UN Security Council will vote Sunday on a French proposal to send observers to...

Faber wins in final fight to highlight UFC Fight Night

SACRAMENTO California Urijah Faber survived being knocked down in the third round and beat Brad...

Winter storm slams parts of US, causing accidents, deaths

DENVER United States A winter storm of snow freezing rain and bone chilling temperatures socked...

Hamas blames Israel for killing of drone expert in Tunisia

GAZA Palestinian Territories The Palestinian Hamas group in Gaza blamed Israel on Saturday for...

King Abdullah port a hub for Saudi women’s empowerment

JEDDAH The King Abdullah Port with a master plan of around SR20 million in investments and an aim...

OIC advisory body: World ‘failed to act’ over Aleppo

JEDDAH The UN and other parties failed to act quickly and decisively over the situation in Aleppo...

Senior Scholars condemn kidnapping of Qatif judge

JEDDAH The Council of Senior Scholars on Friday condemned the kidnapping of Judge Sheikh Mohammad...

Red Crescent emphasizes importance of respecting humanitarian law in war

RIYADH Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Qaasem secretary general of the Saudi Red Crescent Authority SRCA...

Yemen high on agenda as Kerry arrives in Riyadh for key talks

RIYADH US Secretary of State John Kerry will arrive here Sunday for key talks on regional...

14 soldiers killed as ‘Kurdish terror’ strikes Turkey; KSA condemns attack

JEDDAH ISTANBUL Fourteen Turkish soldiers were killed and dozens more wounded Saturday in a...

Yemenis applaud king’s gesture of extending visit visa

JEDDAH The Yemeni government and expatriates living in the Kingdom have thanked Custodian of the...

‘Roads of Arabia’ expo opens in Beijing on Tuesday

JEDDAH The Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage SCTNH has completed arrangements to...

Saudi winter relief reaches Syrian refugees in Lebanon

BEIRUT The Saudi National Campaign in support of the Syrian people continues to distribute relief...

OIC information ministers’ meet begins Monday

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia will host a four day conference of OIC information ministers starting Monday...

Residents flee to hills after quake off PNG; tsunami threat passes

SYDNEY People living along Papua New Guinea s coastline fled to higher ground on Saturday after a...

France, fearing massacres, asks UN to monitor evacuation

NEW YORK France has presented a UN Security Council draft resolution on sending observers to...