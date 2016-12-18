OIC information ministers’ meet begins Monday

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia will host a four-day conference of OIC information ministers starting Monday.

The conference, to be held in Jeddah, will discuss several issues and draft resolutions. These include the role of the media in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in supporting the cause of Al-Quds and the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The agenda of the conference includes adoption of a media strategy to confront Islamophobia; adoption of the OIC-2025 comprehensive media strategy; the empowerment of women in and through the media, as well as internal and external media action in partnership with OIC member states and international media institutions.

The conference will also discuss the implementation of a special media program for Africa in order to highlight its place and role in the Muslim world and launch similar programs in other regions. It will also discuss a report for launching an OIC satellite channel and supporting the work of the OIC joint Islamic media action institutions as well as the establishment of an international award for media and journalists.

The conference will deliberate ways to strengthen the OIC’s media visibility in championing cultural exchange, development and peace and boosting the capacity and productivity of, and cooperation among, media institutions in member states. The conference is expected to issue a final ministerial communiqué and “Jeddah Declaration” at its conclusion.