Saudi winter relief reaches Syrian refugees in Lebanon

BEIRUT: The Saudi National Campaign in support of the Syrian people continues to distribute relief aid to Syrian refugees in Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley.

The distributions were made under the supervision of the acting attaché of the Saudi Embassy in Lebanon, Waleed bin Abdullah Bukhari.

The campaign on Saturday distributed, via its offices in Lebanon, and in cooperation with the Relief Authority for Syrian Refugees in Dar Al-Fatwa, and the Alms Fund in Bekaa, relief items for Syrian refugees including household utensils and tableware accessories, as well as personal care bags and blankets.

The Saudi Press Agency quoted Bukhari as saying the campaign targets 1,500 displaced Syrian families to help them in severe weather conditions. He said the Kingdom seeks to sustain humanity in all countries of the world.

He cited Custodian of the Two Holy Mosque King Salman as saying the Saudi diplomatic delegations around the world are constantly helping people. “We are now working in this campaign under the directions of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief),” he said.

Bukhari said that the Saudi Embassy in Lebanon has received calls from many Lebanese political forces, praising the Kingdom’s efforts in this regard. The aid was distributed in the presence of the Mufti of Zahleh and Bekaa Sheikh Khalil Al-Maeis.