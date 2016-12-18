  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

‘Roads of Arabia’ expo opens in Beijing on Tuesday

ARAB NEWS |

JEDDAH: The Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTNH) has completed arrangements to launch its “Roads of Arabia” exhibition, which will open Tuesday at the National Museum in Beijing.
The Beijing exhibition will be the first stop on the Asian leg, and the 11th after being held in four European countries and five cities in the United States, in addition to its domestic stop at the King Abdul Aziz Center for World Culture in Dhahran.
The SCTNH and the National Museum of China have completed the arrangements to launch the event.
Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman inaugurated early this month the exhibition at the King Abdul Aziz Center for World Culture in Dhahran, which is affiliated with Saudi Aramco.
The exhibition has already made stops at the Louvre in Paris, La Caixa Foundation in Barcelona, the Hermitage Museum in Russia and the Pergamon Museum in Germany.
The exhibition later moved to the United States to the Sackler Museum in Washington. From there it went to the Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh, the Museum of Fine Arts in Houston, the Nelson Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City, and finally to the Asian Art Museum of San Francisco.
This exhibition represents the main activity in the course of the cultural heritage education about the Kingdom within the context of the “Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques program to take care of the cultural heritage of the Kingdom,” which was adopted in May 2014 in the reign of King Abdullah, then was confirmed by King Salman in September 2015 as a historically important national project to reflect the evolution in heritage projects in the Kingdom.
The exhibition aims to educate the world on the civilization and history of the Arabian Peninsula through patrimonial treasures that embody the cultural dimensions of the region, and to enhance the cultural communication between the peoples of the world, as well as emphasize that the Kingdom is the cradle of great human civilizations which culminated in the great civilization of Islam.
The Kingdom, through this exhibition, will display about 400 rare artifacts that identify the cultural inheritance of the country.
The artifacts will cover the period from prehistory to ancient times prior to Islam, then the early, middle, and late Arabian kingdoms and civilizations, to the Islamic period until the establishment of the Kingdom throughout its three stages until the reign of King Abdulaziz.
The exhibition in Beijing will be held under the sponsorship of Saudi Aramco as an extension of its previous sponsorship of the past stations.

