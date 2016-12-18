Faber wins in final fight to highlight UFC Fight Night

  • Search form

Sports

MICHAEL WAGAMAN | AP |

Urijah Faber, left, has his arm raised after beating Brad Pickett, right, by unanimous decision in a UFC Fight Night mixed martial arts fight in Sacramento, California on Saturday. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SACRAMENTO, California: Urijah Faber survived being knocked down in the third round and beat Brad Pickett by unanimous decision to win in the final fight of his career at UFC Fight Night on Saturday night.
The 37-year-old Faber, who announced his retirement earlier this year, repeatedly took Pickett to the mat throughout the figth and scored with crisp, hard head shots that opened a gaping cut on the Englishman’s left eye before Pickett landed a sharp straight left that put Faber down with 1:22 left in the third.
Faber quickly got to his feet and smiled before chasing Pickett down and trying for a final submission attempt as a raucous, near-sellout crowd at GoldenOne Center roared.
All three judges scored the fight 30-26.
The Faber-Pickett fight is part of the undercard. Strawweight contenders Paige VanZant and Michelle Waterson are in the main event.

