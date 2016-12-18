  • Search form

Middle-East

At least 30 Yemeni soldiers killed in Aden suicide bombing

File: The aftermath of an attack on government forces in Aden. (AP)

ADEN: A suicide bomber killed at least 43 soldiers in the southern Yemeni port city of Aden on Sunday, officials there said, a week after an attack by the militant Daesh group killed 50 troops nearby.
The officials said the soldiers were queuing to collect salaries near a military base in the Khor Maksar district when the attacker blew himself up. At least 60 other troops were wounded, they said.
Aden is the temporary capital of Yemen’s internationally recognized government in exile in neighboring Saudi Arabia. The administration has struggled to establish its control in the city as militants have launched dozens of attacks against its forces.
Al Qaeda and Daesh have exploited nearly two years of war in the impoverished country to carry out assassinations and bombings, mostly in lawless southern Yemeni areas nominally controlled by the government.

