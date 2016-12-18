  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 2 min 30 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Report: Killings of Daesh prisoners by Iraq government militias

Middle-East

Report: Killings of Daesh prisoners by Iraq government militias

Associated Press |

Members of the militia watch for Daesh militants movement near the Tigris river. (AP)

IRBIL: An international human rights monitoring group says a militia backed by the Iraqi government killed suspected Daesh fighters it had captured during the operation to retake the militant-held city of Mosul.
The Hashed Al-Jabour militia, made up of Sunni tribal fighters and part of the Popular Mobilization Forces, killed four men it had captured in a village north of Mosul in November, according to a report from New York-based Human Rights Watch published Sunday.
The report says witnesses to the incident said the men were shot in the presence of Iraqi security forces without any judicial proceeding.
The Popular Mobilization Forces are an umbrella group of mostly Shiite militias who have been formally brought under the control of the government, but have repeatedly been accused of abuses of civilians.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

At least 30 Yemeni soldiers killed in Aden suicide bombing

ADEN A suicide bomber killed at least 30 Yemeni soldiers on Sunday when he detonated his...

Red Cross says hopes to resume Aleppo evacuation on Sunday

GENEVA The International Committee of the Red Cross ICRC hopes to resume the evacuation of...

Palestinians: Stone thrower shot dead by Israeli troops

JERUSALEM Palestinian police say a 19 year old has been shot dead by Israeli forces during stone...

UN Security Council to vote Sunday on Aleppo observers

UNITED NATIONS The UN Security Council will vote Sunday on a French proposal to send observers to...

Hamas blames Israel for killing of drone expert in Tunisia

GAZA Palestinian Territories The Palestinian Hamas group in Gaza blamed Israel on Saturday for...

14 soldiers killed as ‘Kurdish terror’ strikes Turkey; KSA condemns attack

JEDDAH ISTANBUL Fourteen Turkish soldiers were killed and dozens more wounded Saturday in a...

France, fearing massacres, asks UN to monitor evacuation

NEW YORK France has presented a UN Security Council draft resolution on sending observers to...

Those finally fleeing tell of their pain in leaving

BEIRUT Death in Aleppo was personal for Modar Sheko He lost his sister to Syrian regime s bombing...

Protesters storm pro-Kurdish party local HQ after Turkey attack

ISTANBUL Dozens of nationalist protesters on Saturday stormed the headquarters of the pro Kurdish...

Iran seeks meeting of nuclear deal powers to protest US sanctions

TEHRAN Iran formally requested a meeting of the commission that oversees its nuclear deal with...

‘Humanity, where are you?’ protesters ask at rally for Aleppo

BERLIN Protesters rallied in Berlin on Saturday against the war in Syria denouncing the...

Turkey’s Erdogan blames Kurdish militants after car bomb kills 13, wounds 56

ANKARA TURKEY A car bomb killed 13 soldiers and wounded 56 when it ripped through a bus carrying...

US offers $25 million reward for info leading to Al-Baghdadi

WASHINGTON The United States has more than doubled its offer of a reward to 25 million for...

Thousands in desperate wait for evacuation from Aleppo

ALEPPO SYRIA Thousands of trapped civilians and opposition fighters waited desperately Saturday...

Syrian opposition say new deal reached to secure Aleppo evacuation

BEIRUT A new deal has been reached to complete the evacuation of opposition held areas of east...

Car bombing kills 13 Turkish soldiers

ISTANBUL Thirteen Turkish soldiers were killed and dozens more wounded in a car bombing targeting...

Around Arab News

Report: Killings of Daesh prisoners by Iraq government militias

IRBIL An international human rights monitoring group says a militia backed by the Iraqi...

At least 30 Yemeni soldiers killed in Aden suicide bombing

ADEN A suicide bomber killed at least 30 Yemeni soldiers on Sunday when he detonated his...

Red Cross says hopes to resume Aleppo evacuation on Sunday

GENEVA The International Committee of the Red Cross ICRC hopes to resume the evacuation of...

Saudi phone giant to buy 10% of Careem ride app

RIYADH Saudi Arabia s largest telecommunications firm STC plans to buy a 10 percent stake in car...

Palestinians: Stone thrower shot dead by Israeli troops

JERUSALEM Palestinian police say a 19 year old has been shot dead by Israeli forces during stone...

UN Security Council to vote Sunday on Aleppo observers

UNITED NATIONS The UN Security Council will vote Sunday on a French proposal to send observers to...

Faber wins in final fight to highlight UFC Fight Night

SACRAMENTO California Urijah Faber survived being knocked down in the third round and beat Brad...

Winter storm slams parts of US, causing accidents, deaths

DENVER United States A winter storm of snow freezing rain and bone chilling temperatures socked...

Hamas blames Israel for killing of drone expert in Tunisia

GAZA Palestinian Territories The Palestinian Hamas group in Gaza blamed Israel on Saturday for...

King Abdullah port a hub for Saudi women’s empowerment

JEDDAH The King Abdullah Port with a master plan of around SR20 million in investments and an aim...

OIC advisory body: World ‘failed to act’ over Aleppo

JEDDAH The UN and other parties failed to act quickly and decisively over the situation in Aleppo...

Senior Scholars condemn kidnapping of Qatif judge

JEDDAH The Council of Senior Scholars on Friday condemned the kidnapping of Judge Sheikh Mohammad...

Red Crescent emphasizes importance of respecting humanitarian law in war

RIYADH Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Qaasem secretary general of the Saudi Red Crescent Authority SRCA...

Yemen high on agenda as Kerry arrives in Riyadh for key talks

RIYADH US Secretary of State John Kerry will arrive here Sunday for key talks on regional...

14 soldiers killed as ‘Kurdish terror’ strikes Turkey; KSA condemns attack

JEDDAH ISTANBUL Fourteen Turkish soldiers were killed and dozens more wounded Saturday in a...

Yemenis applaud king’s gesture of extending visit visa

JEDDAH The Yemeni government and expatriates living in the Kingdom have thanked Custodian of the...