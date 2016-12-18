Report: Killings of Daesh prisoners by Iraq government militias

IRBIL: An international human rights monitoring group says a militia backed by the Iraqi government killed suspected Daesh fighters it had captured during the operation to retake the militant-held city of Mosul.

The Hashed Al-Jabour militia, made up of Sunni tribal fighters and part of the Popular Mobilization Forces, killed four men it had captured in a village north of Mosul in November, according to a report from New York-based Human Rights Watch published Sunday.

The report says witnesses to the incident said the men were shot in the presence of Iraqi security forces without any judicial proceeding.

The Popular Mobilization Forces are an umbrella group of mostly Shiite militias who have been formally brought under the control of the government, but have repeatedly been accused of abuses of civilians.