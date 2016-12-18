  • Search form

Red Cross says hopes to resume Aleppo evacuation on Sunday

Syrian residents fleeing the violence gather at a checkpoint. (AFP)

GENEVA: The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) hopes to resume the evacuation of civilians and wounded from the Syrian enclave of east Aleppo on Sunday, a spokeswoman said.
“We are getting ready to resume the evacuation of people from eastern Aleppo, hopefully this morning,” ICRC spokeswoman Elodie Schindler told Reuters in Geneva. 
The ICRC urged Syria’s warring parties on Saturday to agree quickly on a plan and provide “solid” safety guarantees for evacuees, a day after the operation stalled.
Thousands of cold and scared people including women, children, the sick and injured, remain in the enclave, the aid agency said in a statement on Saturday.

