  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 6 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Any transitional deal with EU should not diminish Brexit vote -minister

World

Any transitional deal with EU should not diminish Brexit vote -minister

Reuters |

British International Trade Secretary Liam Fox arrives for the weekly meeting of the cabinet at 10 Downing Street in central London on December 13, 2016. / AFP / Ben STANSALL

LONDON: Britain may need a transitional agreement to smooth its exit from the European Union but it should not “buy back” into too many of the bloc’s regulations, Britain’s trade minister Liam Fox said on Sunday.
Fox, who campaigned for a Brexit vote in June’s referendum, also indicated he was seeking a flexible approach on trade to try to ensure the best deals for the British economy.
Businesses and investors have raised concerns that Britain faces a “cliff-edge” at the end of Brexit negotiations and finance minister Philip Hammond has backed the idea of a transition period.
Asked in a BBC interview whether he supported such a plan, Fox said: “That depends what the actual arrangement is as we come to leave the European Union and the timescale needed to implement it.”
Britain is due to launch Brexit negotiations by the end of March, setting the clock ticking on up to two years of talks.
Fox, who is reported to be more in favor of a clean break with the EU, said the government needed to seek to minimize disruption to businesses and international trade.
“But at the same time you can’t afford to buy back into so much of the European Union that we are actually diminishing the effect of what the British people told us to do,” he said.
Fox said Britons had made it clear they did not want to see uncontrolled immigration or to be governed by European courts and the government needed to take that on board.
He was still looking at whether Britain should seek to stay in the EU’s customs union or its single market.
Staying in the customs union would impact the kind of free trade deals Britain could do with non-EU countries by putting limits on its ability to set tariffs, but it was not a simple in/out choice, he said.
“It is not binary,” he said. “Turkey for example is in part of the customs union but not other parts. What we need to do before we make final decisions is to look at the costs.”
The Mail on Sunday reported Fox believes trade with Europe will be damaged by Brexit but this will be outweighed by greater trade with the rest of the world, citing sources saying he had described it as “Europe-minus” and “world-plus.”
Former British finance minister George Osborne said forging new trade deals with third countries should not come at the cost of giving up existing free trade arrangements with key trading partners in Europe.
“You can’t say we are beacon of free trade in the world and the main thing you achieve is a huge act of protectionism, the biggest in British history,” he told the BBC.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Eiffel Tower reopens after a close down of 5 days

PARIS The Eiffel Tower has reopened to the public after a closedown of five consecutive days due...

Populists strip Rome mayor of making ‘important’ choices

ROME Rome s Mayor Virginia Raggi has been stripped by her populist Five Star Movement M5S party...

China says it seized US Navy drone to ensure safety of ships

BEIJING China says its military seized a US Navy unmanned underwater glider in the South China...

Trump says Michelle Obama’s ‘no hope’ comment about the past

MOBILE Alabama President elect Donald Trump said first lady Michelle Obama must have been talking...

Winter storm slams parts of US, causing accidents, deaths

DENVER United States A winter storm of snow freezing rain and bone chilling temperatures socked...

Residents flee to hills after quake off PNG; tsunami threat passes

SYDNEY People living along Papua New Guinea s coastline fled to higher ground on Saturday after a...

Trump picks Mick Mulvaney to be White House budget director

WEST PALM BEACH Florida US President elect Donald Trump said on Saturday he has chosen US...

China will give back seized drone; US ‘hyping up’ issue

BEIJING China s Defense Ministry said on Saturday it had been in talks with the United States...

Ethiopia inaugurates dam to double energy output

ADDIS ABABA Ethiopia on Saturday inaugurated a hydroelectric dam that aims to double the country...

Trump’s Cabinet selections signal a bold shift after Obama

WASHINGTON Donald Trump s candidacy broke long standing conventions and his incoming Cabinet...

China says ‘appropriately handling’ US Navy drone issue

BEIJING China said Saturday that its military was in contact with its American counterparts on...

After nearly 45 years, new NYC subway faces deadline to open

NEW YORK Nearly 45 years since construction started a New York subway line beneath Manhattan s...

Frontex: 350,000 migrants arrived in EU this year so far

BERLIN The head of the European Union border control agency says that about 350 000 migrants have...

Democrats eye confirmation fight over Trump’s Treasury pick

WASHINGTON Democrats are eyeing the Senate confirmation hearings for Donald Trump s Treasury...

Venezuela cash crisis sparks looting, protests

CARACAS Desperate Venezuelans looted delivery trucks and clashed with police as a botched plan to...

Gunmen kill five female airport workers in Afghanistan

KANDAHAR AFGHANISTAN Gunmen shot dead five female airport workers and their driver in southern...

Around Arab News

Eiffel Tower reopens after a close down of 5 days

PARIS The Eiffel Tower has reopened to the public after a closedown of five consecutive days due...

Populists strip Rome mayor of making ‘important’ choices

ROME Rome s Mayor Virginia Raggi has been stripped by her populist Five Star Movement M5S party...

Canadian tourist among seven dead in Jordan attacks

AMMAN Gunmen killed seven people including a Canadian tourist and police officers on Sunday in...

Turkey holds nine over ‘revenge attacks’ on pro-Kurd party

ISTANBUL Turkish authorities on Sunday detained nine people suspected of involvement in a night...

Kerry in Saudi Arabia as quartet discuss Yemen

RIYADH US Secretary of State John Kerry arrived in Riyadh Sunday to discuss the situation in...

UN Libya envoy calls for reconciliation after Sirte victory

Tunis UN Libya envoy Martin Kobler on Sunday called for national reconciliation and a unified...

More than 100,000 Iraqis displaced in Mosul op: IOM

BAGHDAD More than 100 000 people have been displaced as a result of the massive operation to...

China says it seized US Navy drone to ensure safety of ships

BEIJING China says its military seized a US Navy unmanned underwater glider in the South China...

Any transitional deal with EU should not diminish Brexit vote -minister

LONDON Britain may need a transitional agreement to smooth its exit from the European Union but...

At least 43 Yemeni soldiers killed in Aden suicide bombing

ADEN A suicide bomber killed at least 43 soldiers in the southern Yemeni port city of Aden on...

Trump says Michelle Obama’s ‘no hope’ comment about the past

MOBILE Alabama President elect Donald Trump said first lady Michelle Obama must have been talking...

Iran discusses nuclear ships plan with IAEA chief

TEHRAN Iran discussed its plans for nuclear powered ships with UN nuclear chief Yukiyo Amano on...

UN Security Council to vote on humanitarian aid to Aleppo

BEIRUT The UN Security Council is expected to vote on a resolution demanding immediate and...

Report: Killings of Daesh prisoners by Iraq government militias

IRBIL An international human rights monitoring group says a militia backed by the Iraqi...

Red Cross says hopes to resume Aleppo evacuation on Sunday

GENEVA The International Committee of the Red Cross ICRC hopes to resume the evacuation of...

Saudi phone giant to buy 10% of Careem ride app

RIYADH Saudi Arabia s largest telecommunications firm STC plans to buy a 10 percent stake in car...