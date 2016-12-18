Kerry in Saudi Arabia as quartet discuss Yemen

RIYADH: US Secretary of State John Kerry arrived in Riyadh Sunday to discuss the situation in Yemen with regional counterparts.

Kerry met Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif before he joined Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir and ministers from Oman, Britain and UAE as well as the UN representative for Yemen for a meeting to discuss the Yemeni crisis.

The international community has supported an Arab effort to restore the legitimate government to all of Yemen after Iran-backed Houthi militia captured the capital Sanaa. The war in Yemen has claimed thousands of lives since the militia began illegally seizing parts of the country.





Speaking to Arab News on the sideline of the closed-door meeting here at Al-Nasiriyah palace, Mohamed Qubaty, Yemeni minister for tourism said, “earlier it was told that the meeting will be of GCC foreign ministers with Kerry, but now it seems to be a quartet meeting ahead of the joint press conference.”

On his expectations from the meeting, he said that "this is just last show up before the President Obama administration say good bye in transfer of power to the Republicans headed by Donald Trump.

A US embassy official at the palace also confirmed of the quartet meeting.