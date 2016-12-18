  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 3 min 10 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Turkey holds nine over ‘revenge attacks’ on pro-Kurd party

Middle-East

Turkey holds nine over ‘revenge attacks’ on pro-Kurd party

Agence France Presse |

Protesters breaking and removing the logo on the facade of the offices of pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) following a suicide car bombing on December 17, 2016 in Kayseri, central Turkey. (AFP)

ISTANBUL: Turkish authorities on Sunday detained nine people suspected of involvement in a night of violence against offices of the main pro-Kurdish party in apparent reprisal for a deadly attack blamed on Kurdish militants.
The pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) said 20 of its offices across the country had been attacked after Saturday’s suicide car bombing in the central city of Kayseri that left 14 soldiers dead.
It said several offices, including in Istanbul, were destroyed after being set on fire and ransacked by nationalist protesters while others were fired upon.
The raids sparked fears of further tensions in Turkey and even street fighting as the country is repeatedly hit by attacks blamed on the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and its affiliates.
“An attempt is being made to create the conditions for conflict and a coup attempt in Turkey,” party spokesman Ayhan Bilgen said in a statement.
He accused the authorities of turning a blind eye to the attacks but said the HDP had urged supporters to resist provocations.
All those detained are suspected of staging attacks on the party’s buildings in Istanbul, the Dogan news agency said.
The government has said the outlawed PKK, which is fighting a bitter insurgency against Turkish security forces in the southeast, was likely behind the attack in Kayseri.
The HDP denies any links to the PKK but the government accuses the party of being the political front of the militants. Several HDP MPs including its co-leaders are currently under arrest over alleged links to the PKK.
The HDP condemned the Kayseri attack “in the strongest possible terms.”
In Kayseri, protesters had on Saturday broken into the building where the HDP office is located, scattering papers and furniture on the street and removing the HDP sign from the entrance.
A group then ascended to the top of the building, setting off a fire and displaying a giant red flag with three crescent moons, the insignia of the right-wing Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).
Turkish media said Saturday’s protesters in Kayseri were supporters of the Grey Wolves, a militant wing of the MHP which was hugely prominent in the street fighting of the 1980s and early 1990s.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

New deal reached to evacuate Aleppo, Shiite villages

BEIRUT AMMAN Syrian opposition fighters and pro government forces reached a new deal on Sunday to...

NATO chief defends decision to stay out of Syrian war

BERLIN NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg Sunday defended the alliance s decision to refrain from...

‘Terror attacks’ kill Canadian woman, 9 others in Jordan

AMMAN Ten people seven policemen and three civilians including a female Canadian tourist were...

‘Terror attacks’ kill Canadian woman, 9 others in Jordan

AMMAN Ten people seven policemen and three civilians including a female Canadian tourist were...

Lebanon gets new government led by Saad Hariri

BEIRUT Lebanon acquired a new 30 minister government Sunday led by Saad Hariri bringing together...

Russia ready to veto UN measure on Aleppo observers

United Nations United States Russia on Sunday warned it would use its veto to block a French...

Kerry in Saudi Arabia as quartet discuss Yemen

RIYADH US Secretary of State John Kerry arrived in Riyadh Sunday to discuss the situation in...

UN Libya envoy calls for reconciliation after Sirte victory

Tunis UN Libya envoy Martin Kobler on Sunday called for national reconciliation and a unified...

More than 100,000 Iraqis displaced in Mosul op: IOM

BAGHDAD More than 100 000 people have been displaced as a result of the massive operation to...

At least 43 Yemeni soldiers killed in Aden suicide bombing

ADEN A suicide bomber killed at least 43 soldiers in the southern Yemeni port city of Aden on...

Iran discusses nuclear ships plan with IAEA chief

TEHRAN Iran discussed its plans for nuclear powered ships with UN nuclear chief Yukiyo Amano on...

UN Security Council to vote on humanitarian aid to Aleppo

BEIRUT The UN Security Council is expected to vote on a resolution demanding immediate and...

Report: Killings of Daesh prisoners by Iraq government militias

IRBIL An international human rights monitoring group says a militia backed by the Iraqi...

Red Cross says hopes to resume Aleppo evacuation on Sunday

GENEVA The International Committee of the Red Cross ICRC hopes to resume the evacuation of...

Palestinians: Stone thrower shot dead by Israeli troops

JERUSALEM Palestinian police say a 19 year old has been shot dead by Israeli forces during stone...

UN Security Council to vote Sunday on Aleppo observers

UNITED NATIONS The UN Security Council will vote Sunday on a French proposal to send observers to...

Around Arab News

Obama: The beginning and the end

Next month the US and the whole world will turn the page of Barack Obama s presidency bidding...

Is Iran 100 times worse than Israel?

As reports began to flood out of Aleppo last week concerning dozens of citizens shot in the...

New deal reached to evacuate Aleppo, Shiite villages

BEIRUT AMMAN Syrian opposition fighters and pro government forces reached a new deal on Sunday to...

NATO chief defends decision to stay out of Syrian war

BERLIN NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg Sunday defended the alliance s decision to refrain from...

Indonesian military plane crash kills 13

JAKARTA Indonesia An Indonesian military transport plane crashed in bad weather Sunday in the...

Ivory Coast votes as president seeks majority

ABIDJAN Ivory Coast voted Sunday in elections that President Alassane Ouattara hopes will...

Afghan migrants hospitalized in Croatia after found packed in van

BELGRADE Dozens of migrants mainly from Afghanistan have been taken to hospital in Croatia after...

Gulf can make light of Fed rate rise as long as Trump boom lasts

If any further proof were needed that this is not 2009 all over again in the Gulf s financial...

Saudi phone giant to buy 10% of Careem ride app

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s largest telecommunications firm Saudi Telecom Company STC has bought a 10...

Confronting the next global health challenge

Thanks to unprecedented international cooperation the world is making impressive progress in the...

Trump’s Chinese scapegoat

US President elect Donald Trump has once again managed to turn facts on their head As part of a...

British investors absorb Brexit shock

LONDON Richard Bunce says he felt sick when voters decided to take Britain out of the European...

US refiners brace for more costly regulations

NEW YORK US refiners such as Valero Energy Corp and Marathon Petroleum Corp are bracing for...

Venezuela extends use of currency bill

CARACAS Venezuela s government on Saturday extended the use of its 100 bolivar bill until Jan 2...

Real Madrid rides Ronaldo treble to Club World Cup crown

YOKOHAMA Japan Cristiano Ronaldo smashed a hat trick as Real Madrid survived a colossal scare to...

City sinks Arsenal to revive Premier League title bid

LONDON Manchester City breathed fresh life into their Premier League title challenge as they came...