World

Eiffel Tower reopens after a close down of 5 days

Associated Press |

The Eiffel Tower. (AFP)

PARIS: The Eiffel Tower has reopened to the public after a closedown of five consecutive days due to workers’ strike.
The company that manages the tower, SETE, said in a written statement it reached an agreement with workers unions and the tower reopened at midday Sunday.
The CGT and FO unions had called for a strike last week because they wanted workers to be included in the decision-making process and more funds to be directed to the site’s maintenance.
“The large number of visitors in Paris for the holiday season will be able to visit the Eiffel Tower and discover its fabulous view over Paris,” the company said in a written statement.

