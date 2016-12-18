Saudi Arabia denies US moves to curb military support over Yemen

RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir denied on Sunday reports that the United States had decided to limit military support, including a planned arms sale, to the kingdom.

US officials have said Washington decided to curb backing for Saudi Arabia’s campaign in Yemen, including halting the supply of some precision-guided munitions, because of concerns over widespread civilian casualties.

Jubeir, speaking in Arabic, told a joint news conference with visiting US Secretary of State John Kerry: “This news that has been leaked contradicts reality. The reality is that converting regular bombs to smart bombs would be welcome because smart bombs are more accurate.”