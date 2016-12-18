  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia denies US moves to curb military support over Yemen

Reuters

US Secretary of State John Kerry talks to Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir. (AFP)

RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir denied on Sunday reports that the United States had decided to limit military support, including a planned arms sale, to the kingdom.
US officials have said Washington decided to curb backing for Saudi Arabia’s campaign in Yemen, including halting the supply of some precision-guided munitions, because of concerns over widespread civilian casualties.
Jubeir, speaking in Arabic, told a joint news conference with visiting US Secretary of State John Kerry: “This news that has been leaked contradicts reality. The reality is that converting regular bombs to smart bombs would be welcome because smart bombs are more accurate.”

