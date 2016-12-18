  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 17 min 22 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Football: Erdogan opens new Trabzonspor stadium

Sports

Football: Erdogan opens new Trabzonspor stadium

AFP |

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan cut the ceremonial opening ribbon alongside visiting Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani of Qatar. (REUTERS)

ISTANBUL: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday opened the new 40,000-plus capacity stadium of Turkish football team Trabzonspor, the latest ambitious infrastructure project to take shape in the country.
Erdogan cut the ceremonial opening ribbon alongside visiting Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani of Qatar, one of Ankara’s top allies.
The stadium, spectacularly located on Trabzon’s Black Sea coast, is said to be the most modern in Turkey with a capacity of almost 41,500. Construction began in 2013. 
Erdogan has spearheaded a drive to build new stadiums, airports, bridges and tunnels across Turkey. On Tuesday he will inaugurate the first road tunnel under the Bosphorus in Istanbul.
The president admitted that the killing of 14 Turkish soldiers on Saturday in an attack blamed on Kurdish militants had cast a shadow over the opening.
But he added: “The fight against terror will continue without a break and we will make our investments, bring our projects to life and reach our targets.”
Trabzonspor have traditionally been the only club from outside Istanbul to challenge the domination of teams from the mega city, picking up six Turkish league titles.
But the last of those titles dates back to the 1983-84 season and the club has been going through a thin period, currently only standing in 11th place in the league.
Trabzonspor are also known for their fanatical fan base who frequently allege a bias in favor of the Istanbul sides and are proud to be hated by everyone else in Turkey.
Their standout player of all time was Turkish international goalkeeper Senol Gunes who played a role in winning all of its titles, managed Turkey to third place in the 2002 World Cup and is now enjoying success as manager of Besiktas in Istanbul.
There were suggestions that the stadium could be named after Erdogan — who hails from the nearby Rize region — but the president confirmed the honor had gone to Gunes.
“We decided to name it Senol Gunes stadium,” he said, donning a scarf in the club’s claret and blue colors.
The arena is the second major ground opened in Turkey this year after Erdogan also opened Besiktas’s new stadium on the shores of the Bosphorus in Istanbul in April.
That was hit by bloodshed earlier this month when a double bombing claimed by Kurdish militants after a game left 44 people dead, mainly police.
Trabzonspor’s stadium was packed for the opening ceremony with fans supporting security forces in their fight against militants, with banners like “martyrs never die.”

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Sports

Real Madrid rides Ronaldo treble to Club World Cup crown

YOKOHAMA Japan Cristiano Ronaldo smashed a hat trick as Real Madrid survived a colossal scare to...

City sinks Arsenal to revive Premier League title bid

LONDON Manchester City breathed fresh life into their Premier League title challenge as they came...

Four-star Mertens fires Napoli to victory over Torino

MILAN Dries Mertens put four goals past England s Joe Hart as rampant Napoli completed a...

Axelsen breaks through, Tai repeats and Chen scores double in World Superseries Finals

DUBAI In a long awaited triumph Denmark s Viktor Axelsen Sunday finally surmounted the one...

Fighting Pakistan resists Australia’s victory march

BRISBANE Asad Shafiq scored a thrilling century as Pakistan put up a spirited resistance to...

Rahul’s 199 boosts India hopes in fifth England Test

CHENNAI India Opener Lokesh Rahul hit a career best 199 to power India s strong reply as England...

Rested Cavs down Lakers, Warriors wallop Blazers

LOS ANGELES A little rest did a world of good for the reigning NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers...

Cracknell sparks Stars’ triumph over Flyers

TORONTO Adam Cracknell scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period to lead the Dallas...

Smith knocks Hopkins out of the ring

LOS ANGELES Bernard Hopkins s bid to add a last chapter to a storied ring career ended Saturday...

Pumphrey breaks NCAA record as SDS wins Las Vegas Bowl

LAS VEGAS Donnel Pumphrey broke the NCAA career rushing record Saturday in his college finale...

Moore sets career high with 4 TDs as Miami routs Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD N J Matt Moore s first game as Ryan Tannehill s replacement was the best of his...

Faber wins in final fight to highlight UFC Fight Night

SACRAMENTO California Urijah Faber survived being knocked down in the third round and beat Brad...

Tian, Tai shine through; Adcocks on course for Superseries repeat in mixed doubles

DUBAI The semifinals of the Dubai World Superseries Finals delivered a spectacular display of...

Siroch double sends Thais to Suzuki Cup triumph

BANGKOK Thai forward Siroch Chatthon scored twice against Indonesia to help Thailand lift the...

Pakistan under pressure in fight to save Test vs. Aussies

BRISBANE Pakistan were in a backs to the wall struggle to save the day night first Test as...

Franz beats Svindal to maiden World Cup victory

VAL GARDENA Italy Austria s Max Franz thwarted Norwegian hopes of a second successive day of...

Around Arab News

Gulf property investors power beyond London’s ‘golden postcodes’

LONDON Battersea Power Station has long been one of the UK capital s most iconic landmarks but...

‘Terror attacks’ kill Canadian woman, 9 others in Jordan

AMMAN Ten people seven policemen and three civilians including a female Canadian tourist were...

Jeddah International Book Fair a big draw

JEDDAH Over 75 000 people have visited the second Jeddah International Book Fair since its...

Saudi, British researchers find new way to produce hydrogen

RIYADH A Saudi British research team from the Excellence Center of King Abdulaziz City for...

Gulf citizen held for trying to smuggle drugs

JEDDAH Saudi Customs agents at Al Bathaa port thwarted an attempt to smuggle 211 000 Captagon...

MoJ orders wider use of e-services

RIYADH The Ministry of Justice MoJ has stressed the importance of implementing full electronic...

Madinah governor patronizes event for comprehensive service center

MADINAH Madinah Gov Prince Faisal bin Salman patronized the signing ceremony for the construction...

Crown prince: War on drugs needed

RIYADH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif deputy premier and minister of interior who is also the...

Kerry, Saudi leaders discuss Yemen peace road map

RIYADH US Secretary of State John Kerry expressed hope on Sunday that a new cease fire in the...

Russia to veto UN move on Aleppo observers

UNITED NATIONS In yet another showdown with the West over the fate of the besieged Syrian city...

Palestinian teenager shot dead by Israeli forces

RAFAH Israeli soldiers shot dead a Palestinian teenager early Sunday in the occupied West Bank...

Iran discusses nuclear ships plan with IAEA chief

TEHRAN Iran discussed its plans for nuclear powered ships with UN nuclear chief Yukiyo Amano on...

Obama: The beginning and the end

Next month the US and the whole world will turn the page of Barack Obama s presidency bidding...

More than 100,000 Iraqis displaced in Mosul operation: IOM

BAGHDAD More than 100 000 people have been displaced as a result of the massive operation to...

Is Iran 100 times worse than Israel?

As reports began to flood out of Aleppo last week concerning dozens of citizens shot in the...

New deal reached to evacuate Aleppo, Shiite villages

BEIRUT AMMAN Syrian opposition fighters and pro government forces reached a new deal on Sunday to...