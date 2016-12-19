Madinah governor patronizes event for comprehensive service center

MADINAH: Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman patronized the signing ceremony for the construction work of the Government Comprehensive Service Center between the Madinah governorate and the Alam Information Security Company.

The center combines a series of government agencies including the Ministries of Interior, Municipal and Rural Affairs, Justice, Labor and Social Development, Commerce and Investment, Public Pension and the Public Authority for Social Security.

Prince Faisal said the provision of a package of e-services under one roof, under the name of “comprehensive service center,” would meet the requirements of citizens and residents in a short time.

He said the center is considered one of achievements of the King Abdullah project for the development of works in regional governorates under the care of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif, deputy premier and minister of interior.

The center primarily aims to enhance the integration process between government service providers, build an operating model focusing on feedback between service providers and visitors and provide visitors with necessary information.

The construction deal was signed by Madinah Governorate Undersecretary Wihaib Al-Sahali and the CEO of the Riyadah sector at Alam Information Security Company, Sultan Al-Harbi.

The future vision of the center carries a number of developmental ideas and initiatives, including expansion of services to include new governmental services.

Madinah governorate is considered the first governorate to implement the Riyadh project in administrative, human and technical aspects aimed at improving efficiency of governorates, provinces and centers, and increasing their coordination with different government agencies.