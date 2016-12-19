MoJ orders wider use of e-services

RIYADH: The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has stressed the importance of implementing full electronic transaction capabilities for its services across the Kingdom.

The message was driven home by Minister of Justice Walid Al-Samaani during a recent meeting with information technology (IT) department heads from across the ministry’s branches. He said the ministry recently launched a host of technical and digital initiatives and plans to start new projects aimed at cutting down many procedures.

He added that the ministry has adopted international standards when implementing its technical work in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 reform plan and the National Transformation Program 2020.

The minister was briefed on the performance of regional IT departments in areas related to electronic justice, agency and real estate systems.