Gulf citizen held for trying to smuggle drugs

JEDDAH: Saudi Customs agents at Al-Bathaa port thwarted an attempt to smuggle 211,000 Captagon pills into the Kingdom. The pills were hidden in a vehicle.

Director of Customs at Al-Bathaa port Abdulrahman Al-Mahna said that while a customs agent was processing entry papers for a vehicle driven by a Gulf citizen entering Saudi Arabia, the driver’s behavior aroused his suspicion and he referred the car for scanning. Upon searching the vehicle, authorities found 211,560 Captagon pills stashed in the spare fuel tank of the vehicle. Regulatory procedures were taken against the driver, he said.

Al-Mahna said that Saudi Customs exerts efforts to prevent narcotics smuggling into the Kingdom.

Saudi Customs is constantly striving to improve their capabilities to maintain the security of the nation and protect the people of the country.

Al-Bathaa Customs officials in the past have foiled many attempts to smuggle contraband, including in one instance 59 snakes, into the Kingdom. The smuggler had put the snakes in a sack under the front passenger seat.

In February, customs officers also thwarted an attempt to smuggle three falcons into the Kingdom.