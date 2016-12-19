  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 3 min 27 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Tadawul edges up

Business & Economy

Tadawul edges up

REUTERS |

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabian petrochemical shares were bid up on Sunday with all 14 listed producers advancing, pulling the Tadawul All-Share Index 0.7 percent higher.
Mid-sized producer Sahara Petrochemical 2260.SE was the top performer, jumping 7.1 percent.
Saudi Cable Co. 2210.SE rose 2.5 percent after saying its Turkish subsidiary had won a $50 million order, with the financial impact to start appearing by the end of the second quarter next year.
Stock markets in the Gulf posted small gains on Sunday after crude oil prices climbed back toward 17-month highs at the end of last week, but trading volumes shrank across the region. Foreign buyers continued to bid up shares in Egypt.
Brent LCOc1 futures rose 2.2 percent to settle at $55.21 a barrel on Friday after Goldman Sachs boosted its price forecast for 2017 and producers showed signs of adhering to a global deal to reduce output.
Dubai’s main index closed almost flat as trading volume fell to the lowest in five weeks, suggesting that many institutional traders, which played a major role last week, were largely absent on Sunday. Emaar Malls Group rebounded 2.7 percent but builder Drake & Scull, the most heavily traded share, slipped 0.4 percent.
Blue chips helped carry Abu Dhabi’s index 0.8 percent higher. Dana Gas rose 1.9 percent and First Gulf Bank FGB.AD climbed 2.0 percent.
Stock markets in Bahrain and Qatar were closed for national holidays.
Cairo’s main index rose 0.6 percent to 11,398 points, but trading volume was the lowest since the central bank floated the Egyptian pound on Nov. 3, triggering a bull market.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Business & Economy

Maaden key beneficiary of NTP 2020

JEDDAH Driven by the National Transformation Program NTP 2020 investment theme in Saudi Arabia is...

Saudi Aramco, GE to launch Kingdom’s first wind turbine

JEDDAH Saudi Aramco plans to commission its wind turbine pilot project the first in the Kingdom...

Gulf property investors power beyond London’s ‘golden postcodes’

LONDON Battersea Power Station has long been one of the UK capital s most iconic landmarks but...

STC to buy 10% of Careem ride app

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s largest telecommunications firm Saudi Telecom Company STC has bought a 10...

British investors absorb Brexit shock

LONDON Richard Bunce says he felt sick when voters decided to take Britain out of the European...

US refiners brace for more costly regulations

NEW YORK US refiners such as Valero Energy Corp and Marathon Petroleum Corp are bracing for...

Venezuela extends use of currency bill

CARACAS Venezuela s government on Saturday extended the use of its 100 bolivar bill until Jan 2...

What shaped global economic landscape in 2016?

LONDON 2016 was the year when globalization the path that the world economy has largely followed...

Groundbreaking ceremony held for new Saudi Aramco research center at KAUST

Saudi Aramco broke ground on the construction of a brand new state of the art research center at...

Mobily adds Ziebart to Neqaty partners

Mobily has announced the addition of Ziebart Al Dosari International Business Ltd to Neqaty...

Doosan inks deal to build combined cycle power plant

Doosan Heavy Industries Construction Korea s leading power solutions company announced the...

Two Saudi companies win prestigious Indonesian awards

Saudi companies Jarir Marketing Company and Mokhbel Al Khalaf Son s Trading Establishment won the...

Parker Aerospace enhances MRO capabilities

Parker Aerospace a business segment of Parker Hannifin Corporation a global leader in motion and...

Air Berlin appoints new CEO following restructuring

BERLIN German airline Air Berlin s chief executive is to step down in the new year to be replaced...

Saudi telecom operators poised for ‘normalized performance’ in Q4

JEDDAH After two quarters of uncertainty due to the fingerprint exercise which saw increase in...

Iraq boosts oil sales to China, US, India before OPEC supply cuts bite

SINGAPORE BEIJING Iraq is selling more crude oil to its biggest customer China s Unipec people...

Around Arab News

Tadawul edges up

JEDDAH Saudi Arabian petrochemical shares were bid up on Sunday with all 14 listed producers...

Maaden key beneficiary of NTP 2020

JEDDAH Driven by the National Transformation Program NTP 2020 investment theme in Saudi Arabia is...

Saudi Aramco, GE to launch Kingdom’s first wind turbine

JEDDAH Saudi Aramco plans to commission its wind turbine pilot project the first in the Kingdom...

‘Terror attacks’ kill Canadian woman, 9 others in Jordan

AMMAN Ten people seven policemen and three civilians including a female Canadian tourist were...

49 Yemeni troops killed, scores hurt in Daesh bombing

ADEN A Daesh suicide bomber killed at least 49 Yemeni soldiers in the southern Yemeni port city...

Gulf property investors power beyond London’s ‘golden postcodes’

LONDON Battersea Power Station has long been one of the UK capital s most iconic landmarks but...

Jeddah International Book Fair a big draw

JEDDAH Over 75 000 people have visited the second Jeddah International Book Fair since its...

Saudi, British researchers find new way to produce hydrogen

RIYADH A Saudi British research team from the Excellence Center of King Abdulaziz City for...

Gulf citizen held for trying to smuggle drugs

JEDDAH Saudi Customs agents at Al Bathaa port thwarted an attempt to smuggle 211 000 Captagon...

MoJ orders wider use of e-services

RIYADH The Ministry of Justice MoJ has stressed the importance of implementing full electronic...

Madinah governor patronizes event for comprehensive service center

MADINAH Madinah Gov Prince Faisal bin Salman patronized the signing ceremony for the construction...

Crown prince: War on drugs needed

RIYADH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif deputy premier and minister of interior who is also the...

Kerry, Saudi leaders discuss Yemen peace road map

RIYADH US Secretary of State John Kerry expressed hope on Sunday that a new cease fire in the...

Russia to veto UN move on Aleppo observers

UNITED NATIONS In yet another showdown with the West over the fate of the besieged Syrian city...

Palestinian teenager shot dead by Israeli forces

RAFAH Israeli soldiers shot dead a Palestinian teenager early Sunday in the occupied West Bank...

Iran discusses nuclear ships plan with IAEA chief

TEHRAN Iran discussed its plans for nuclear powered ships with UN nuclear chief Yukiyo Amano on...