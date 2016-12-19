  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Etihad Airways, citing competition, announces layoffs

Business & Economy

Etihad Airways, citing competition, announces layoffs

Associated Press |

An Etihad Airways plane prepares to land in Abu Dhabi Airport in this May 4, 2014 file photo. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways, citing “an increasingly competitive landscape,” says it is making an unspecified number of layoffs.
The Abu Dhabi-owned carrier, which is the United Arab Emirates’ national airline, made the announcement Sunday night.
An Etihad statement described the layoffs as “a measured reduction of headcount in some parts of the business.”
Etihad spokesman Updesh Kapur declined to offer any specifics, though the company’s statement described the layoffs as coming “in a fair, structured and transparent way.”
Etihad has code-share agreements with some 50 airlines and holds stakes in Air Berlin, Air Seychelles, Jet Airways, Air Serbia, Alitalia and Virgin Australia. It has a fleet of some 120 aircraft.
The UAE is also home to the Dubai-based long-haul carrier Emirates.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Business & Economy

What shaped global economic landscape in 2016?

LONDON 2016 was the year when globalization the path that the world economy has largely followed...

Gulf property investors power beyond London’s ‘golden postcodes’

LONDON Battersea Power Station has long been one of the UK capital s most iconic landmarks but...

British investors absorb Brexit shock

LONDON Richard Bunce says he felt sick when voters decided to take Britain out of the European...

US refiners brace for more costly regulations

NEW YORK US refiners such as Valero Energy Corp and Marathon Petroleum Corp are bracing for...

Tadawul edges up

JEDDAH Saudi Arabian petrochemical shares were bid up on Sunday with all 14 listed producers...

Maaden key beneficiary of NTP 2020

JEDDAH Driven by the National Transformation Program NTP 2020 investment theme in Saudi Arabia is...

Saudi Aramco, GE to launch Kingdom’s first wind turbine

JEDDAH Saudi Aramco plans to commission its wind turbine pilot project the first in the Kingdom...

STC to buy 10% of Careem ride app

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s largest telecommunications firm Saudi Telecom Company STC has bought a 10...

Venezuela extends use of currency bill

CARACAS Venezuela s government on Saturday extended the use of its 100 bolivar bill until Jan 2...

Groundbreaking ceremony held for new Saudi Aramco research center at KAUST

Saudi Aramco broke ground on the construction of a brand new state of the art research center at...

Mobily adds Ziebart to Neqaty partners

Mobily has announced the addition of Ziebart Al Dosari International Business Ltd to Neqaty...

Doosan inks deal to build combined cycle power plant

Doosan Heavy Industries Construction Korea s leading power solutions company announced the...

Two Saudi companies win prestigious Indonesian awards

Saudi companies Jarir Marketing Company and Mokhbel Al Khalaf Son s Trading Establishment won the...

Parker Aerospace enhances MRO capabilities

Parker Aerospace a business segment of Parker Hannifin Corporation a global leader in motion and...

Air Berlin appoints new CEO following restructuring

BERLIN German airline Air Berlin s chief executive is to step down in the new year to be replaced...

Saudi telecom operators poised for ‘normalized performance’ in Q4

JEDDAH After two quarters of uncertainty due to the fingerprint exercise which saw increase in...

Around Arab News

Etihad Airways, citing competition, announces layoffs

DUBAI United Arab Emirates Abu Dhabi s Etihad Airways citing an increasingly competitive...

Algerian defense ministry: 125 “terrorists” killed this year

ALGIERS Algeria Algeria s defense ministry says that 125 terrorists have been killed during year...

Crown prince: War on drugs needed

RIYADH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif deputy premier and minister of interior who is also the...

Daesh-claimed blast kills at least 52 outside Yemen military camp

SANAA Yemen A suicide bomber blew himself up outside a military camp in the southern Yemeni city...

What shaped global economic landscape in 2016?

LONDON 2016 was the year when globalization the path that the world economy has largely followed...

Gulf property investors power beyond London’s ‘golden postcodes’

LONDON Battersea Power Station has long been one of the UK capital s most iconic landmarks but...

Saudi, British researchers find new way to produce hydrogen

RIYADH A Saudi British research team from the Excellence Center of King Abdulaziz City for...

British investors absorb Brexit shock

LONDON Richard Bunce says he felt sick when voters decided to take Britain out of the European...

US refiners brace for more costly regulations

NEW YORK US refiners such as Valero Energy Corp and Marathon Petroleum Corp are bracing for...

Tadawul edges up

JEDDAH Saudi Arabian petrochemical shares were bid up on Sunday with all 14 listed producers...

Maaden key beneficiary of NTP 2020

JEDDAH Driven by the National Transformation Program NTP 2020 investment theme in Saudi Arabia is...

Saudi Aramco, GE to launch Kingdom’s first wind turbine

JEDDAH Saudi Aramco plans to commission its wind turbine pilot project the first in the Kingdom...

‘Terror attacks’ kill Canadian woman, 9 others in Jordan

AMMAN Ten people seven policemen and three civilians including a female Canadian tourist were...

Jeddah International Book Fair a big draw

JEDDAH Over 75 000 people have visited the second Jeddah International Book Fair since its...

Gulf citizen held for trying to smuggle drugs

JEDDAH Saudi Customs agents at Al Bathaa port thwarted an attempt to smuggle 211 000 Captagon...

MoJ orders wider use of e-services

RIYADH The Ministry of Justice MoJ has stressed the importance of implementing full electronic...