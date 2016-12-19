  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 25 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Survey: Israelis increasingly losing faith in government

Middle-East

Survey: Israelis increasingly losing faith in government

JOSEF FEDERMAN | AP |

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem December 18, 2016. (Reuters/Amir Cohen)

JERUSALEM: A leading Israeli think tank on Monday said it has found that Israelis are increasingly losing faith in their government and most Israeli public institutions — findings that mirror the global trend of dissatisfaction and cynicism that helped propel Britain’s exit from the European Union and the victory of President-elect Donald Trump.
The Israel Democracy Institute also found a continuing nationalistic streak among the country’s Jewish majority, with more than half of respondents in a nationwide survey opposed to allowing Arab political parties into the governing coalition.
Tamar Hermann, an Israeli professor who led the research, said the study found a “value shift” away from Israel’s traditional liberal democratic roots that should concern its leadership.
“Israelis are shifting away from the cosmopolitan point of view to a more communitarian, nationalistic, ethnic, religious point of view, much like is happening in other countries,” said Hermann, academic director of the Guttman Center for Public Opinion and Policy Research, which compiles the annual Israeli Democracy Index.
The study found a “significant drop” in the public’s trust in Israeli political institutions.
Trust in the Knesset, or parliament, fell to 26.5 percent from 35 percent last year. Similarly, trust in the government fell to 27 percent from 36 percent, and three quarters of respondents now feel their politicians are detached.
The only institution that maintained its strong standing was the Israeli military, which is trusted by 90 percent of the Jewish public and 82 percent when the Arab minority is factored in.
While Hermann cited “global trends” for the sentiments in the poll, Israel has been undergoing its own process of rising nationalism in recent years, driven by failed peace efforts with the Palestinians, a yearlong wave of violence in Israel and the West Bank, three wars against Hamas militants in Gaza and the growing political power of religiously motivated West Bank settlers in the government.
The survey, for example, found that 71 percent of Jewish respondents believe that human rights groups, which have been harshly criticized by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition, cause damage to the state. That was up from 56 percent a year earlier.
Likewise, it found that 59 percent of Jews oppose having Arab parties as part of governing coalitions, and 52.5 percent of Jews believe that those who refuse to accept Israel as the nation state of the Jewish people should be stripped of their right to vote.
Hermann said that Netanyahu should be “very worried” about the shrinking level of public trust in the government, but that overall he might be pleased by the growing nationalist tide in the country. “He’s not going to cry over the result,” she said.
The Guttman Center is a division of the Israel Democracy Institute, an independent nonpartisan think tank. The survey interviewed 1,531 adults, broken down between Jewish and Arab respondents, last May and had a margin of error of 2.9 percentage points for the Jewish sample, and 6.6 points for its smaller Arab sample.
The survey included some bright spots, including a widespread consensus that Israeli democracy must be maintained and high support for freedom of speech.
The survey also included comparisons with other countries, finding it average or above average in many key areas, such as freedom of the press and civil liberties. Israel ranked very high in political participation, and near the bottom in a measure of political stability and absence of violence.
Yohanan Plesner, president of the Israel Democracy Institute, urged the country’s leaders to learn from the data.
“While there is overwhelming support for the notion of democracy, the democratic brand is still very strong. But the understanding or interpretation of what democracy is all about in some respects is extremely thin and requires immediate action,” he said.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

Russian ambassador killed in Ankara shooting

The Russian ambassador to Ankara was shot in an attack at an art gallery in the Turkish capital...

Thousands evacuated from Aleppo as Security Council votes for observers

BEIRUT Thousands were evacuated from the last opposition held enclave of the city of Aleppo on...

Kurd-led forces press Daesh near Syria’s Raqqa

BEIRUT Several villages held by Daesh have been captured by the Syrian Democratic Forces SDF a...

Iraqis create a market in the mud of displacement camp

IRAQ Mobile phones cartons of cigarettes and fresh mutton are all on sale inside a camp for Iraqi...

Seven-year-old Syria war symbol evacuated from Aleppo

TURKEY Seven year old Bana Al Abed whose Twitter account has offered a tragic account of the war...

3,000 leave opposition Aleppo in new evacuations: medic

BEIRUT An estimated 3 000 people were evacuated from the last opposition held pocket of Syria s...

Algerian defense ministry: 125 “terrorists” killed this year

ALGIERS Algeria Algeria s defense ministry says that 125 terrorists have been killed during year...

Daesh-claimed blast kills at least 52 outside Yemen military camp

SANAA Yemen A suicide bomber blew himself up outside a military camp in the southern Yemeni city...

‘Terror attacks’ kill Canadian woman, 9 others in Jordan

AMMAN Ten people seven policemen and three civilians including a female Canadian tourist were...

Palestinian teenager shot dead by Israeli forces

RAFAH Israeli soldiers shot dead a Palestinian teenager early Sunday in the occupied West Bank...

Iran discusses nuclear ships plan with IAEA chief

TEHRAN Iran discussed its plans for nuclear powered ships with UN nuclear chief Yukiyo Amano on...

More than 100,000 Iraqis displaced in Mosul operation: IOM

BAGHDAD More than 100 000 people have been displaced as a result of the massive operation to...

New deal reached to evacuate Aleppo, Shiite villages

BEIRUT AMMAN Syrian opposition fighters and pro government forces reached a new deal on Sunday to...

NATO chief defends decision to stay out of Syrian war

BERLIN NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg Sunday defended the alliance s decision to refrain from...

‘Terror attacks’ kill Canadian woman, 9 others in Jordan

AMMAN Ten people seven policemen and three civilians including a female Canadian tourist were...

Lebanon gets new government led by Saad Hariri

BEIRUT Lebanon acquired a new 30 minister government Sunday led by Saad Hariri bringing together...

Around Arab News

’Spectacular’ year for Cristiano, says Ronaldo

YOKOHAMA Cristiano Ronaldo said he had answered his critics in style as he rounded off a...

British teams fined for poppy war tribute

ZURICH In another development FIFA fined England 45 000 Swiss francs 43 850 42 000 euros on...

Russian ambassador killed in Ankara shooting

The Russian ambassador to Ankara was shot in an attack at an art gallery in the Turkish capital...

’FIFA are not world doping police,’ says Infantino

BERLIN FIFA President Gianni Infantino has ruled out taking the 2018 World Cup from Russia in the...

Electoral College convenes to confirm Trump win

WASHINGTON Members of America s Electoral College convened across the country Monday to formally...

‘Uberization’ of India’s domestic work market has benefits and risks

MUMBAI A booming digital market matching Indian domestic workers with employers may offer...

India’s Cyrus Mistry resigns from all Tata companies

MUMBAI Cyrus Mistry the ousted former chairman of Indian conglomerate Tata announced on Monday...

More migrants homeless in Serbia as winter closes in

BELGRADE Rising numbers of migrants from the Middle East and Central Asia are ending up homeless...

EU extends sanctions against Russia for six months

BRUSSELS The European Union on Monday extended for another six months damaging economic sanctions...

US to seek UN Security Council vote on South Sudan arms embargo

United Nations United States The United States will ask the UN Security Council to vote soon on...

Austria far-right signs Moscow pact, latest Putin suitor

VIENNA Austria s far right Freedom Party said Monday it has struck a cooperation pact with the...

Troops, vigilantes guard streets after Venezuela unrest

BOLIVAR TACHIRA VENEZUELA Soldiers patrolled on Monday in areas worst hit by violence sparked by...

Murdoch denies pressuring UK prime ministers ahead of Sky submission

LONDON Rupert Murdoch said on Monday he had never asked a British prime minister for anything...

Pakistani cinemas quietly show Indian films again as tensions ease, losses mount

KARACHI Pakistan Dec 19 Pakistani movie theaters began screening Bollywood films again on Monday...

IMF chief Lagarde found guilty over French tycoon payment

PARIS A French court on Monday found IMF head Christine Lagarde guilty of negligence over a...

Thousands evacuated from Aleppo as Security Council votes for observers

BEIRUT Thousands were evacuated from the last opposition held enclave of the city of Aleppo on...