Kremlin says not in touch with Donald Trump’s team — agencies

Russia's President Vladimir Putin walks past an honour guard as he attends a session of the Council for Civil Society and Human Rights at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, December 8, 2016. (Reuters)

MOSCOW: The Kremlin is not in touch with US President-elect Donald Trump’s team, Russian news agencies cited Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Monday.

A senior Russian diplomat said last month the Russian government had been in touch with members of Trump’s political team during the US election campaign.