Kremlin says not in touch with Donald Trump’s team — agencies

MOSCOW: The Kremlin is not in touch with US President-elect Donald Trump’s team, Russian news agencies cited Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Monday.
A senior Russian diplomat said last month the Russian government had been in touch with members of Trump’s political team during the US election campaign.
Russia's President Vladimir Putin walks past an honour guard as he attends a session of the Council for Civil Society and Human Rights at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, December 8, 2016. (Reuters)
