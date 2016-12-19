  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 8 min 25 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Malaysia talks tough on Myanmar’s treatment of Rohingya

World

Malaysia talks tough on Myanmar’s treatment of Rohingya

ESTHER HTUSAN | AP |

Rohingya Muslim refugees along with Indian supporters shout slogans against human rights violations in Myanmar, during a march to United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) office in New Delhi on December 19, 2016. (AFP)

YANGON, Myanmar: Malaysia, the most outspoken of Myanmar’s neighbors over its treatment of its Muslim ethnic Rohingya minority, told a meeting of regional foreign ministers Monday of its “grave concern” over the violence allegedly carried out by Myanmar’s military.
In a formal document presented at the meeting called by Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi, Malaysian Foreign Minister Anifah Aman noted “reports from many sources alleging arbitrary arrests, extrajudicial killings including of children, rape by soldiers, burning of Rohingya villages as well as destruction of homes and places of worship.”
“It is troubling that these alleged violations occurred in the context of security operations conducted by Government authorities,” the document said.
Suu Kyi called the meeting in Yangon, Myanmar’s largest city, to brief members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN, amid growing international criticism of her army’s alleged abuse of the Rohingya.
Earlier Monday, Amnesty International released a report saying that based on the accounts of violence it had collected, the actions of Myanmar’s military may constitute crimes against humanity.
Malaysia’s presentation to the group proposed “unimpeded humanitarian access to the affected areas” — which have been mostly closed off to journalists and aid workers for about two months — and an effort by ASEAN to coordinate humanitarian assistance to the areas.
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi told reporters that Myanmar agreed to allow access for humanitarian assistance. It has vaguely committed before to allowing access, but not fixed a date.
Myanmar also suggested setting up “an independent group of experts or an eminent persons group to investigate and verify the situation in the Rakhine State” to provide recommendations on how to ease the crisis, according to the document from Malaysia, a predominantly Muslim nation.
“We believe that in order to dispel these allegations of ‘ethnic cleansing’ or in some cases ‘genocide’, it is incumbent upon the Government to be transparent and to provide timely and accurate information as well as provide access to the affected areas,” the document said.
It was unclear how Malaysia’s suggestions were received at the meeting. Suu Kyi had earlier complained about foreign interference in the situation.
Myanmar’s army went on a counterinsurgency offensive in northern Rakhine state after an October attack there on police outposts that killed nine officers. The area is home to most of Myanmar’s estimated 1 million Rohingya, who face severe social and official discrimination in the overwhelmingly Buddhist country.
Rakhine, located in Myanmar’s west, has been home to simmering tensions between the Rohingya and the country’s Buddhist population. The last major outbreak of violence in 2012 left hundreds dead and drove 140,000 people into internal displacement camps.
The Malaysian statement noted that member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, along with Bangladesh, have long coped with Rohingya refugees, making the point that the Rohingya crisis affected the entire region.
The Malaysian document, presented at the meeting and released public afterward, was considerably stronger in tone than remarks afterward by other attendees.
“What we want to do is to make sure that before we consider moving forward to another possibility, options or any other methods to address the problems, we want to get the full picture,” said Philippine Foreign Secretary Perfecto Yasay Jr.
Retno, the Indonesian foreign minister, expressed appreciation for the briefing, which she described as “a very transparent and honest exchange for peace.” She said the two most important developments coming out of the meeting were agreement that Myanmar would regularly update fellow ASEAN members on the situation in Rakhine, and Myanmar’s commitment to allow access for humanitarian assistance.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Electoral College convenes to confirm Trump win

WASHINGTON Members of America s Electoral College convened across the country Monday to formally...

More migrants homeless in Serbia as winter closes in

BELGRADE Rising numbers of migrants from the Middle East and Central Asia are ending up homeless...

EU extends sanctions against Russia for six months

BRUSSELS The European Union on Monday extended for another six months damaging economic sanctions...

US to seek UN Security Council vote on South Sudan arms embargo

United Nations United States The United States will ask the UN Security Council to vote soon on...

Austria far-right signs Moscow pact, latest Putin suitor

VIENNA Austria s far right Freedom Party said Monday it has struck a cooperation pact with the...

Troops, vigilantes guard streets after Venezuela unrest

BOLIVAR TACHIRA VENEZUELA Soldiers patrolled on Monday in areas worst hit by violence sparked by...

Two girl bombers explode outside Nigeria’s Maiduguri city

MAIDUGURI Nigeria Police say two girl suicide bombers blew themselves up at a checkpoint outside...

‘Barbaric’ Duterte wants daily executions in Philippines

Manila Philippine Catholic leaders and rights groups on Monday condemned as barbaric President...

Norway, China normalize ties after Nobel Peace Prize row

OSLO BEIJING Norway and China on Monday normalized diplomatic and political ties frozen since...

China disputes US claim it’s top source of synthetic drugs

BEIJING Chinese officials tell the Associated Press that US assertions China is America s biggest...

Kremlin says not in touch with Donald Trump’s team — agencies

MOSCOW The Kremlin is not in touch with US President elect Donald Trump s team Russian news...

Indonesian military plane crash kills 13

JAKARTA Indonesia An Indonesian military transport plane crashed in bad weather Sunday in the...

Ivory Coast votes as president seeks majority

ABIDJAN Ivory Coast voted Sunday in elections that President Alassane Ouattara hopes will...

Afghan migrants hospitalized in Croatia after found packed in van

BELGRADE Dozens of migrants mainly from Afghanistan have been taken to hospital in Croatia after...

Eiffel Tower reopens after a close down of 5 days

PARIS The Eiffel Tower has reopened to the public after a closedown of five consecutive days due...

Populists strip Rome mayor of making ‘important’ choices

ROME Rome s Mayor Virginia Raggi has been stripped by her populist Five Star Movement M5S party...

Around Arab News

’Spectacular’ year for Cristiano, says Ronaldo

YOKOHAMA Cristiano Ronaldo said he had answered his critics in style as he rounded off a...

British teams fined for poppy war tribute

ZURICH In another development FIFA fined England 45 000 Swiss francs 43 850 42 000 euros on...

Russian ambassador killed in Ankara shooting

The Russian ambassador to Ankara was shot in an attack at an art gallery in the Turkish capital...

’FIFA are not world doping police,’ says Infantino

BERLIN FIFA President Gianni Infantino has ruled out taking the 2018 World Cup from Russia in the...

Electoral College convenes to confirm Trump win

WASHINGTON Members of America s Electoral College convened across the country Monday to formally...

‘Uberization’ of India’s domestic work market has benefits and risks

MUMBAI A booming digital market matching Indian domestic workers with employers may offer...

India’s Cyrus Mistry resigns from all Tata companies

MUMBAI Cyrus Mistry the ousted former chairman of Indian conglomerate Tata announced on Monday...

More migrants homeless in Serbia as winter closes in

BELGRADE Rising numbers of migrants from the Middle East and Central Asia are ending up homeless...

EU extends sanctions against Russia for six months

BRUSSELS The European Union on Monday extended for another six months damaging economic sanctions...

US to seek UN Security Council vote on South Sudan arms embargo

United Nations United States The United States will ask the UN Security Council to vote soon on...

Austria far-right signs Moscow pact, latest Putin suitor

VIENNA Austria s far right Freedom Party said Monday it has struck a cooperation pact with the...

Troops, vigilantes guard streets after Venezuela unrest

BOLIVAR TACHIRA VENEZUELA Soldiers patrolled on Monday in areas worst hit by violence sparked by...

Murdoch denies pressuring UK prime ministers ahead of Sky submission

LONDON Rupert Murdoch said on Monday he had never asked a British prime minister for anything...

Pakistani cinemas quietly show Indian films again as tensions ease, losses mount

KARACHI Pakistan Dec 19 Pakistani movie theaters began screening Bollywood films again on Monday...

IMF chief Lagarde found guilty over French tycoon payment

PARIS A French court on Monday found IMF head Christine Lagarde guilty of negligence over a...

Thousands evacuated from Aleppo as Security Council votes for observers

BEIRUT Thousands were evacuated from the last opposition held enclave of the city of Aleppo on...