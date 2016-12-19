China disputes US claim it’s top source of synthetic drugs

BEIJING: Chinese officials tell the Associated Press that US assertions China is America’s biggest source of deadly synthetic opioids are unsubstantiated.

Federal officials point to China as the main source of fentanyl, fentanyl analogs and fentanyl precursors that end up in North America. Such synthetic opioids have killed thousands of drug users in the US and Canada.

China’s National Narcotics Control Commission told the US Drug Enforcement Administration in a fax dated Friday that such statements “lack the support of sufficient numbers of actual, confirmed cases.” The letter, which the commission also sent to the AP, urged the US to provide more evidence.

DEA officials said their casework and investigations consistently lead back to China. DEA data also shows that when China regulates synthetic drugs, US seizures plunge.