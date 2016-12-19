  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 43 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Nair’s triple ton puts India in command against England

Sports

Nair’s triple ton puts India in command against England

AFP |

Karun Nair celebrates his triple century against England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on Monday. (Reuters)

CHENNAI: Karun Nair cracked a brilliant triple century as India took total control against England in Chennai on Monday, posting their highest-ever Test score.
Right-hander Nair, who finished on 303 not out, reached the landmark with a boundary before India declared their first innings on a huge 759-7 for a lead of 282 in the fifth and final Test.
England ended the day on 12 without loss, with skipper Alastair Cook (three) and Keaton Jennings (nine) at the crease, and a day’s play still to survive to secure a draw.
The day belonged to 25-year-old Nair, who had previously never scored a century for India but batted through three sessions to frustrate England’s bowlers on a flat pitch.
Nair was playing in just the third Test match of his career. He recorded his maiden century in the morning session before expertly converting it into a double and then a triple in the evening.
He became only the third batsman to covert a maiden Test hundred into a triple century, joining the elite company of West Indies’ Garry Sobers (365 not out) and Australia’s Bob Simpson (311).
Nair’s knock came off 381 balls and was laced with 32 fours and four sixes. He reached the feat with a cut shot off Adil Rashid and raised his helmet to a standing ovation.
The triple ton came a day after teammate Lokesh Rahul missed 200 by a single run after getting out to Rashid on 199 in the final moments of play on Sunday.
Nair, who started the day on 71, shared three hundred-plus partnerships with Rahul, Ravichandran Ashwin (67) and then Ravindra Jadeja (51).
His 181-run sixth-wicket partnership with Ashwin stood out as India registered their highest-ever innings score of 759, surpassing their 726 against Sri Lanka in December 2009.
Earlier in the day debutant England all-rounder Liam Dawson, who ended with two scalps, got his first Test wicket with his left-arm spin.
Dawson, who scored an unbeaten 66 in England’s first innings, pinned Murali Vijay in front of his stumps and he was given out lbw.
India have already secured the series with a 3-0 lead.

SCOREBOARD

England (first innings): 477
India (first innings):

L. Rahul c Buttler b Rashid 199
P. Patel c Buttler b Ali 71
C. Pujara c Cook b Stokes 16
V. Kohli c Jennings b Broad 15
K. Nair not out 303
M. Vijay lbw Dawson 29
R. Ashwin c Buttler b Broad 67
R. Jadeja c Ball b Dawson 51
U. Yadav not out 1
Extras: 7
Total: (for 7 wkts decl.) 759
Fall of wkts: 1-152, 2-181, 3-211, 4-372, 5-435, 6-616, 7-754.
Bowling: Broad 27-6-80-2, Ball 23-2-93-0, Ali 41-1-190-1, Stokes 20-2-76-1, Rashid 29.4-1-153-1, Dawson 43-4-129-2, Root 2-0-12-0, Jennings 5-1-20-0

England (second innings):
A. Cook not out 3
K. Jennings not out 9
Total: (for no loss) 12
Bowling: I. Sharma 1-0-2-0, R. Ashwin 2-0-7-0, R. Jadeja 2-0-3-0.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Sports

‘FIFA are not world doping police’ — Infantino

BERLIN FIFA president Gianni Infantino has ruled out taking the 2018 World Cup from Russia in the...

Real Madrid rides Ronaldo treble to Club World Cup crown

YOKOHAMA Japan Cristiano Ronaldo smashed a hat trick as Real Madrid survived a colossal scare to...

City sinks Arsenal to revive Premier League title bid

LONDON Manchester City breathed fresh life into their Premier League title challenge as they came...

Four-star Mertens fires Napoli to victory over Torino

MILAN Dries Mertens put four goals past England s Joe Hart as rampant Napoli completed a...

Axelsen breaks through, Tai repeats and Chen scores double in World Superseries Finals

DUBAI In a long awaited triumph Denmark s Viktor Axelsen Sunday finally surmounted the one...

Fighting Pakistan resists Australia’s victory march

BRISBANE Asad Shafiq scored a thrilling century as Pakistan put up a spirited resistance to...

Rahul’s 199 boosts India hopes in fifth England Test

CHENNAI India Opener Lokesh Rahul hit a career best 199 to power India s strong reply as England...

Rested Cavs down Lakers, Warriors wallop Blazers

LOS ANGELES A little rest did a world of good for the reigning NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers...

Cracknell sparks Stars’ triumph over Flyers

TORONTO Adam Cracknell scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period to lead the Dallas...

Smith knocks Hopkins out of the ring

LOS ANGELES Bernard Hopkins s bid to add a last chapter to a storied ring career ended Saturday...

Pumphrey breaks NCAA record as SDS wins Las Vegas Bowl

LAS VEGAS Donnel Pumphrey broke the NCAA career rushing record Saturday in his college finale...

Moore sets career high with 4 TDs as Miami routs Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD N J Matt Moore s first game as Ryan Tannehill s replacement was the best of his...

Football: Erdogan opens new Trabzonspor stadium

ISTANBUL President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday opened the new 40 000 plus capacity stadium of...

Faber wins in final fight to highlight UFC Fight Night

SACRAMENTO California Urijah Faber survived being knocked down in the third round and beat Brad...

Tian, Tai shine through; Adcocks on course for Superseries repeat in mixed doubles

DUBAI The semifinals of the Dubai World Superseries Finals delivered a spectacular display of...

Siroch double sends Thais to Suzuki Cup triumph

BANGKOK Thai forward Siroch Chatthon scored twice against Indonesia to help Thailand lift the...

Around Arab News

Nair’s triple ton puts India in command against England

CHENNAI Karun Nair cracked a brilliant triple century as India took total control against England...

Two girl bombers explode outside Nigeria’s Maiduguri city

MAIDUGURI Nigeria Police say two girl suicide bombers blew themselves up at a checkpoint outside...

‘Barbaric’ Duterte wants daily executions in Philippines

Manila Philippine Catholic leaders and rights groups on Monday condemned as barbaric President...

Norway, China normalize ties after Nobel Peace Prize row

OSLO BEIJING Norway and China on Monday normalized diplomatic and political ties frozen since...

China disputes US claim it’s top source of synthetic drugs

BEIJING Chinese officials tell the Associated Press that US assertions China is America s biggest...

Malaysia talks tough on Myanmar’s treatment of Rohingya

YANGON Myanmar Malaysia the most outspoken of Myanmar s neighbors over its treatment of its...

Kremlin says not in touch with Donald Trump’s team — agencies

MOSCOW The Kremlin is not in touch with US President elect Donald Trump s team Russian news...

Survey: Israelis increasingly losing faith in government

JERUSALEM A leading Israeli think tank on Monday said it has found that Israelis are increasingly...

Kurd-led forces press Daesh near Syria’s Raqqa

BEIRUT Several villages held by Daesh have been captured by the Syrian Democratic Forces SDF a...

‘FIFA are not world doping police’ — Infantino

BERLIN FIFA president Gianni Infantino has ruled out taking the 2018 World Cup from Russia in the...

Iraqis create a market in the mud of displacement camp

IRAQ Mobile phones cartons of cigarettes and fresh mutton are all on sale inside a camp for Iraqi...

Seven-year-old Syria war symbol evacuated from Aleppo

TURKEY Seven year old Bana Al Abed whose Twitter account has offered a tragic account of the war...

K+S buys stake in fertilizer maker in Saudi Arabia

BERLIN German potash miner K S has acquired a stake in a Saudi fertilizer maker plus an option to...

3,000 leave opposition Aleppo in new evacuations: medic

BEIRUT An estimated 3 000 people were evacuated from the last opposition held pocket of Syria s...

Etihad Airways, citing competition, announces layoffs

DUBAI United Arab Emirates Abu Dhabi s Etihad Airways citing an increasingly competitive...

Algerian defense ministry: 125 “terrorists” killed this year

ALGIERS Algeria Algeria s defense ministry says that 125 terrorists have been killed during year...