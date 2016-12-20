  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 5 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Assassination in Ankara: Cop guns down Russian ambassador

Middle-East

Assassination in Ankara: Cop guns down Russian ambassador

MENEKSE TOKYAY | Special to Arab News |

Andrey Karlov, the Russian ambassador to Ankara, lies on the floor after being shot by a gunman (R) during an attack during a public event in Ankara. (AFP / Sozcu daily / Yavuz Alatan)

ANKARA: Russia’s Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov was assassinated Monday night during the opening ceremony of a photo exhibition in Ankara when he took to the podium to make a speech.
Turkey’s interior minister said the gunman, 22-year-old Mevlut Mert Altintas, who was killed, was part of Ankara’s anti-riot police.
The assailant was on duty as a security officer during rallies by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey’s mainstream HaberTurk news reported.
After shooting the ambassador, the gunman shouted: “Don’t forget Aleppo. Don’t forget Syria. Until our towns are safe, you won’t be able to enjoy safety. Whoever has a role in this cruelty will pay for it one by one.”
This marks the first assassination of an ambassador in Turkey. It comes a day before the planned visit of Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to Moscow for talks on Syria with his Russian and Iranian counterparts.
Erdogan phoned his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to share information. “We have to know who gave the orders to the assassin,” Putin said. In a public statement, Erdogan condemned the attack and said it aimed to harm improved ties with Moscow.
Experts say the assassination puts Turkey in a difficult diplomatic position.
“It doesn’t look like a Daesh attack because the gunman evacuated the art gallery to shoot the ambassador,” Ahmet Han, an international relations professor from Istanbul Kadir Has University, told Arab News.
“This might be an attack carried out by an individual who is ideologically or emotionally vested in developments in Aleppo,” he said.
“He might be a member or sympathizer of an organization on the ground in Syria, or an isolated individual. Otherwise we have to think of a connection with a national intelligence agency.”
Han added: “Turkey wouldn’t be involved in such a crisis if it hadn’t been so exposed to regional dynamics as a party. It’s inevitable that comments on Turkey’s intelligence deficit will follow from the international community.”
However, he said if Ankara cooperated with Moscow, the assassination would not lead to a crisis similar to which occurred when Turkey shot down a Russian warplane in November 2015. “At this point, common sense and restraint should rule,” Han said.
Aykan Erdemir, a former Turkish MP and now senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a Washington-based think tank, said Moscow gained concessions from Ankara following the downing of the warplane before going forward with normalization.
“Putin could again leverage the attack to gain further concessions from Turkey,” Erdemir told Arab News.
“Turkish government officials argue that the attack targeted Turkish-Russian cooperation, and point the finger at the West. The assassination could bolster conspiracy theories at home and speed Turkey’s pivot toward Russia.”
Selim Sazak, a researcher at the Century Foundation, a New York-based think tank, said: “The assailant could be a Turkish nationalist gone rogue, a Gulenist (supporter of US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Ankara accuses of masterminding the July 15 coup attempt in Turkey), a Daesh subvert, or even a Eurasianist, for this plays right into the hands of those trying to bring Turkey and Russia closer.”
Mainstream Turkish media are reporting that the attacker being a Gulenist is the most likely option.
Sazak says this will impact US-Turkish relations more than it will Turkish-Russian ties. “Pro-government media are already spinning this as a US conspiracy, and trying to paint the cop as a Gulenist,” he told Arab News.
Sazak says diplomatically the game plan is fairly simple, at least publicly: “You express condolences, high-level authorities attend the funeral in Moscow, and Putin says a few things about how this is regrettable but thanks Turkish police and reiterates the solidarity of the Turkish and Russian peoples.”
However, Sazak says the only exit strategy for Ankara is to try to spin the assassination into anti-Western propaganda.
“As of today, Turkey’s Syria game is over,” Sazak said, adding that this puts Turkey in the worst bargaining position imaginable.
In a similar vein, the Russian Federation Council considers the assassination a grave failure of Turkish law-enforcement, Interfax reported.
However, other messages coming from Moscow suggest that Russia does not intend to turn the assassination into a major diplomatic crisis.
Frants Klintsevic, deputy chairman of the Russian Federation Council Defense and Security Committee, said the perpetrator wanted “to turn Turkey and Russia against each other.”
In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said: “Ambassador Karlov was a unique diplomat who earned the appreciation of all state cadres for his professional and personal competencies, as he carried out successful work at a very difficult time in Turkey.
“His memory will always be with us. We will not allow this attack to overshadow Turkish-Russian friendship.”

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

UNSC calls for Aleppo evacuation monitoring

NEW YORK The UN Security Council on Monday unanimously called for UN officials and others to...

47 orphans among thousands evacuated from Aleppo

BEIRUT GENEVA Nearly 50 children who were trapped in an orphanage in the opposition held Syrian...

Kurd-led forces capture villages from Daesh near Raqqa

BEIRUT Several villages held by Daesh have been captured by the Syrian Democratic Forces SDF a...

Suicide belts found after attack at Jordan tourist spot

AMMAN Jordanian police said Monday they found suicide belts and other explosives in the hideout...

Thousands evacuated from Aleppo as Security Council votes for observers

BEIRUT Thousands were evacuated from the last opposition held enclave of the city of Aleppo on...

Survey: Israelis increasingly losing faith in government

JERUSALEM A leading Israeli think tank on Monday said it has found that Israelis are increasingly...

Kurd-led forces press Daesh near Syria’s Raqqa

BEIRUT Several villages held by Daesh have been captured by the Syrian Democratic Forces SDF a...

Iraqis create a market in the mud of displacement camp

IRAQ Mobile phones cartons of cigarettes and fresh mutton are all on sale inside a camp for Iraqi...

Seven-year-old Syria war symbol evacuated from Aleppo

TURKEY Seven year old Bana Al Abed whose Twitter account has offered a tragic account of the war...

3,000 leave opposition Aleppo in new evacuations: medic

BEIRUT An estimated 3 000 people were evacuated from the last opposition held pocket of Syria s...

Algerian defense ministry: 125 “terrorists” killed this year

ALGIERS Algeria Algeria s defense ministry says that 125 terrorists have been killed during year...

Daesh-claimed blast kills at least 52 outside Yemen military camp

SANAA Yemen A suicide bomber blew himself up outside a military camp in the southern Yemeni city...

‘Terror attacks’ kill Canadian woman, 9 others in Jordan

AMMAN Ten people seven policemen and three civilians including a female Canadian tourist were...

Palestinian teenager shot dead by Israeli forces

RAFAH Israeli soldiers shot dead a Palestinian teenager early Sunday in the occupied West Bank...

Iran discusses nuclear ships plan with IAEA chief

TEHRAN Iran discussed its plans for nuclear powered ships with UN nuclear chief Yukiyo Amano on...

More than 100,000 Iraqis displaced in Mosul operation: IOM

BAGHDAD More than 100 000 people have been displaced as a result of the massive operation to...

Around Arab News

Assassination in Ankara: Cop guns down Russian ambassador

ANKARA Russia s Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov was assassinated Monday night during the...

UNSC calls for Aleppo evacuation monitoring

NEW YORK The UN Security Council on Monday unanimously called for UN officials and others to...

Kuwait TV show to clear the air on Lindsay’s ‘conversion’

KUWAIT Hollywood actress Lindsay Lohan visited Kuwait recently to film the first episode of the...

Zsa Zsa, first US star famous for being famous, dead at 99

LOS ANGELES Zsa Zsa Gabor the Hungarian born Hollywood siren perhaps better known for her...

Marc Anthony divorcing Venezuelan model wife

SANTO DOMINGO Dominican Republic Grammy winning singer Marc Anthony and his wife announced Sunday...

Puerto Rican crowned Miss World 2016

OXON HILL United States Stephanie del Valle of Puerto Rico was crowned Miss World 2016 on Sunday...

47 orphans among thousands evacuated from Aleppo

BEIRUT GENEVA Nearly 50 children who were trapped in an orphanage in the opposition held Syrian...

Kurd-led forces capture villages from Daesh near Raqqa

BEIRUT Several villages held by Daesh have been captured by the Syrian Democratic Forces SDF a...

With Trump, pendulum swings away from Obama’s schemes

With US President elect Donald Trump s Cabinet appointments almost complete it is possible to...

Suicide belts found after attack at Jordan tourist spot

AMMAN Jordanian police said Monday they found suicide belts and other explosives in the hideout...

China says discussing return of undersea drone with US military

BEIJING The Chinese and US militaries are having unimpeded talks about the return of US...

Trial opens of ‘Rasputin’ at heart of S. Korea crisis

SEOUL Choi Soon Sil the woman at the center of a corruption scandal that triggered the biggest...

Heinous attack will draw Ankara and Moscow closer

I wrote this article in Ankara full of sorrow and shock watching live TV news about the...

Pakistan government under pressure over meetings with militants

ISLAMABAD A Pakistani opposition party on Monday sought an emergency session of Parliament after...

Mistakes of Aleppo

There is an ongoing war in Syria We know how wars start but no one can ever tell how they will...

Myanmar faces pressure over Rohingya crisis

YANGON Malaysia s top diplomat turned the screws on Aung San Suu Kyi at emergency talks in...