  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 4 min 39 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • ’FIFA are not world doping police,’ says Infantino

Sports

’FIFA are not world doping police,’ says Infantino

AFP |

Gianni Infantino — FIFA still waiting for the 'relevant information' from the McLaren reports. (AFP)

BERLIN: FIFA President Gianni Infantino has ruled out taking the 2018 World Cup from Russia in the wake of the latest findings of the McLaren report.
“FIFA is not the world police and certainly not the world doping police,” the head of world football’s governing body told German magazine Der Spiegel.
“Our disciplinary bodies will take care of anything in the McLaren report which has anything to do with football.
“Boycotts and bans have never solved any problems,” Infantino added as he ruled out stripping Russia of the 2018 World Cup finals.
The McLaren report, the second part of which was announced ten days ago, revealed systematic doping in Russia between 2011 and 2015, which involved more than 1,000 athletes in several sports, including football.
Infantino says FIFA are still waiting for the ‘relevant information’ from the McLaren reports, which mentions 31 tampered doping samples from footballers.
The Swiss says, “if measures need to be taken, they will be,” but he pointed to the work FIFA is already doing to combat doping.
“Testing was not implemented by Brazil in 2014 or by South Africa in 2010 and won’t be carried out by Russia in 2018, but by FIFA,” he added.
If something goes wrong, “that will be our responsibility, our fault,” said Infantino, “but we are confident our anti-doping measures will work.”
When asked about the recent ‘Football Leaks’, reported by several publications including Der Spiegel, which alleged tax evasion by high-profile stars including Cristiano Ronaldo and Jose Mourinho, Infantino said it’s a matter for individual national federations.
“It is naive to believe that FIFA can know everything from Zurich which goes on during every transfer in the world,” said Infantino.
“So it makes sense to give the responsibility to the unions and federations.
“They should check the transfers, which take place in their own country.”
He added “when someone hasn’t paid their taxes, drives too fast or is drunk behind the wheel, then FIFA is not responsible for that.”
Infantino also said FIFA will lead a meeting of football representative bodies early next year to discuss transfers in the wake of last week’s Football Leaks revelations.
“We need to start a huge job of reflection including all parties: players, clubs, intermediaries, but also the authorities, notably the European Commission,” Infantino said in the same interview to a group of European media, including France’s Mediapart.
“With that in mind we have, at FIFA, put in place a committee to gather all those interested parties. They will meet for the first time at the beginning of next year.”
Last week Mediapart published a report alleging that Doyen Sports, a major transfer market dealer, had plowed funds into prostitution, kickbacks and tax evasion schemes.
“I generally believe that the majority of people, and therefore also those involved in the transfer system, are honest,” added Infantino.
“In any case, I hope that’s the case. That being said, it’s not a reason not to try, incessantly, to increase and improve the control mechanisms we have in place.
“But we are not an authority charged with enforcing the law... Although we must do more.”
The Football Leaks report claimed that Doyen Sports had attempted to facilitate the transfer of Frenchman Geoffrey Kondogbia to Real Madrid by offering sex workers.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Sports

Spurs fete five-time champion Duncan; Wizards top Clippers

SAN ANTONIO The scoreline in San Antonio read 113 100 on Sunday but the number that really...

Century of failure wiped away in US sporting year

LOS ANGELES Two of the most notorious curses in American sport were wiped away in 2016 as the...

Mojares, Vangie Lim champs in OFBC High Roller Eliminator event

JEDDAH Just before the year ends and ahead of the Friday afternoon league the OFBC Overseas...

Run out ends thriller, Australia beats Pakistan by 39 runs

BRISBANE After a tense and lengthy innings that was shaping as one of the greatest chases in Test...

Wiggins package contained decongestant — Sky’s Brailsford

LONDON A mysterious package delivered to Bradley Wiggins s doctor during the 2011 Dauphine Libere...

Pakistan’s gutsy stand at Gabba delights greats

KARACHI Former Pakistan greats on Monday hailed the team s remarkable fightback in the first Test...

Anticipation builds for Ittihad-Atletico Madrid friendly

JEDDAH Eleven days from now sports fans in Saudi Arabia will be treated to La Liga brand of...

Kuwait to amend law to end IOC-FIFA led suspension

KUWAIT CITY The Kuwaiti government on Monday agreed to amend controversial sport legislation in a...

Olympic champion Ligety slowed by shooting back pain

LA VILLA Italy His back ravaged by a shooting pain that stretches all the way down his leg...

Patriots, Raiders book playoff berths

LOS ANGELES The New England Patriots are back in the NFL playoffs after a 16 3 victory at Denver...

Bengals eliminated by another meltdown

CINCINNATI No points in the second half More penalties than first downs The Bengals playoff...

Blue Jackets on a roll, clip Canucks in overtime

VANCOUVER British Columbia Seth Jones scored 46 seconds into overtime to lead Columbus to a 4 3...

New Zealand-born McCartney inks Connacht deal

LONDON New Zealand born hooker Tom McCartney has taken another step toward representing Ireland...

’Spectacular’ year for Cristiano, says Ronaldo

YOKOHAMA Cristiano Ronaldo said he had answered his critics in style as he rounded off a...

British teams fined for poppy war tribute

ZURICH In another development FIFA fined England 45 000 Swiss francs 43 850 42 000 euros on...

Nair’s triple ton puts India in command against England

CHENNAI Karun Nair cracked a brilliant triple century as India took total control against England...

Around Arab News

Assassination in Ankara: Global outrage as policeman guns down Russian ambassador

ANKARA Russia s Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov was assassinated Monday night during the...

UNSC calls for Aleppo evacuation monitoring

NEW YORK The UN Security Council on Monday unanimously called for UN officials and others to...

Kuwait TV show to clear the air on Lindsay’s ‘conversion’

KUWAIT Hollywood actress Lindsay Lohan visited Kuwait recently to film the first episode of the...

Zsa Zsa, first US star famous for being famous, dead at 99

LOS ANGELES Zsa Zsa Gabor the Hungarian born Hollywood siren perhaps better known for her...

Marc Anthony divorcing Venezuelan model wife

SANTO DOMINGO Dominican Republic Grammy winning singer Marc Anthony and his wife announced Sunday...

Puerto Rican crowned Miss World 2016

OXON HILL United States Stephanie del Valle of Puerto Rico was crowned Miss World 2016 on Sunday...

47 orphans among thousands evacuated from Aleppo

BEIRUT GENEVA Nearly 50 children who were trapped in an orphanage in the opposition held Syrian...

Kurd-led forces capture villages from Daesh near Raqqa

BEIRUT Several villages held by Daesh have been captured by the Syrian Democratic Forces SDF a...

With Trump, pendulum swings away from Obama’s schemes

With US President elect Donald Trump s Cabinet appointments almost complete it is possible to...

Suicide belts found after attack at Jordan tourist spot

AMMAN Jordanian police said Monday they found suicide belts and other explosives in the hideout...

China says discussing return of undersea drone with US military

BEIJING The Chinese and US militaries are having unimpeded talks about the return of US...

Trial opens of ‘Rasputin’ at heart of S. Korea crisis

SEOUL Choi Soon Sil the woman at the center of a corruption scandal that triggered the biggest...

Heinous attack will draw Ankara and Moscow closer

I wrote this article in Ankara full of sorrow and shock watching live TV news about the...

Pakistan government under pressure over meetings with militants

ISLAMABAD A Pakistani opposition party on Monday sought an emergency session of Parliament after...

Mistakes of Aleppo

There is an ongoing war in Syria We know how wars start but no one can ever tell how they will...

Myanmar faces pressure over Rohingya crisis

YANGON Malaysia s top diplomat turned the screws on Aung San Suu Kyi at emergency talks in...