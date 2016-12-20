  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 3 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • 9 dead, over 50 injured as truck plows into Berlin Christmas market

World

9 dead, over 50 injured as truck plows into Berlin Christmas market

Agence France Presse |

Police and emergency workers stand next to a crashed truck at the site of an accident at a Christmas market on Breitscheidplatz square near the fashionable Kurfuerstendamm avenue in the west of Berlin, Germany, on Monday. (REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch)

A truck plowed into a busy Christmas market in Berlin on Monday, killing at least nine people and wounding 50 more in what police said was a possible terror attack.
Ambulances and police rushed to the area after the driver drove up the pavement of the market in a central square popular with tourists, in scenes reminiscent of the deadly truck attack in the French city of Nice in July.
“There are at least 50 injured... some seriously. Some are dead,” a police spokeswoman told AFP.
Police subsequently said nine had been killed and that one person has been detained over the incident — which comes less than a week before Christmas.
“We are investigating whether it was a terror attack but do not yet know what was behind it,” a police spokesman said.
Germany has been shaken this year by several assaults claimed by the Daesh group and carried out by asylum-seekers.
An ax rampage on a train in the southern state of Bavaria in July injured five people, and a suicide bombing wounded 15 people in the same state six days later.
In another case, a 16-year-old German-Moroccan girl in February stabbed a police officer in the neck with a kitchen knife, wounding him badly, allegedly on Daesh orders.

Previous attacks
The arrival of 890,000 refugees last year has polarized Germany and misgivings run particularly deep in the ex-communist east, even more so since Daesh-linked attacks in July carried out by Syrian asylum-seekers.
The attack in Berlin also comes five months after Tunisian extremist Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel plowed a 19-ton truck into a crowd on the Nice seafront, killing 86 people.
The bloodshed — as people were watching a fireworks display on the Bastille Day public holiday on July 14 — further traumatized a France already reeling from a series of jihadist attacks.
Six people have been charged so far over alleged links to the 31-year-old killer but investigators have yet to prove that any of them knew what he was planning.
Daesh moved quickly after the attack to claim Bouhlel as one of its followers. Investigators said he suffered from depression and appeared to have become radicalized very quickly.
The massacre on the palm-fringed Promenade des Anglais was the latest in a series of jihadist attacks that have rocked France over the past two years.
The violence began with the January 2015 attacks on a satirical newspaper and a Jewish supermarket in Paris and continued 10 months later with coordinated strikes on the capital’s Bataclan concert hall, national stadium and cafe terraces.
The attacks have hardened attitudes on security and immigration, fueling the rise of the far-right ahead of next year’s presidential election
Another 11 people were arrested lat week in France suspected of helping to arm Bouhlel.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

3 wounded in shooting near Zurich Islamic center, target unclear

ZURICH Switzerland Three people were wounded in a shooting near an Islamic center in central...

Electoral College convenes to confirm Trump win

WASHINGTON Members of America s Electoral College convened across the country Monday to formally...

More migrants homeless in Serbia as winter closes in

BELGRADE Rising numbers of migrants from the Middle East and Central Asia are ending up homeless...

EU extends sanctions against Russia for six months

BRUSSELS The European Union on Monday extended for another six months damaging economic sanctions...

US to seek UN Security Council vote on South Sudan arms embargo

United Nations United States The United States will ask the UN Security Council to vote soon on...

Austria far-right signs Moscow pact, latest Putin suitor

VIENNA Austria s far right Freedom Party said Monday it has struck a cooperation pact with the...

Troops, vigilantes guard streets after Venezuela unrest

BOLIVAR TACHIRA VENEZUELA Soldiers patrolled on Monday in areas worst hit by violence sparked by...

Two girl bombers explode outside Nigeria’s Maiduguri city

MAIDUGURI Nigeria Police say two girl suicide bombers blew themselves up at a checkpoint outside...

‘Barbaric’ Duterte wants daily executions in Philippines

Manila Philippine Catholic leaders and rights groups on Monday condemned as barbaric President...

Norway, China normalize ties after Nobel Peace Prize row

OSLO BEIJING Norway and China on Monday normalized diplomatic and political ties frozen since...

China disputes US claim it’s top source of synthetic drugs

BEIJING Chinese officials tell the Associated Press that US assertions China is America s biggest...

Malaysia talks tough on Myanmar’s treatment of Rohingya

YANGON Myanmar Malaysia the most outspoken of Myanmar s neighbors over its treatment of its...

Kremlin says not in touch with Donald Trump’s team — agencies

MOSCOW The Kremlin is not in touch with US President elect Donald Trump s team Russian news...

Indonesian military plane crash kills 13

JAKARTA Indonesia An Indonesian military transport plane crashed in bad weather Sunday in the...

Ivory Coast votes as president seeks majority

ABIDJAN Ivory Coast voted Sunday in elections that President Alassane Ouattara hopes will...

Afghan migrants hospitalized in Croatia after found packed in van

BELGRADE Dozens of migrants mainly from Afghanistan have been taken to hospital in Croatia after...

Around Arab News

Spurs fete five-time champion Duncan; Wizards top Clippers

SAN ANTONIO The scoreline in San Antonio read 113 100 on Sunday but the number that really...

Century of failure wiped away in US sporting year

LOS ANGELES Two of the most notorious curses in American sport were wiped away in 2016 as the...

Mojares, Vangie Lim champs in OFBC High Roller Eliminator event

JEDDAH Just before the year ends and ahead of the Friday afternoon league the OFBC Overseas...

9 dead, over 50 injured as truck plows into Berlin Christmas market

A truck plowed into a busy Christmas market in Berlin on Monday killing at least nine people and...

Run out ends thriller, Australia beats Pakistan by 39 runs

BRISBANE After a tense and lengthy innings that was shaping as one of the greatest chases in Test...

Wiggins package contained decongestant — Sky’s Brailsford

LONDON A mysterious package delivered to Bradley Wiggins s doctor during the 2011 Dauphine Libere...

Pakistan’s gutsy stand at Gabba delights greats

KARACHI Former Pakistan greats on Monday hailed the team s remarkable fightback in the first Test...

Anticipation builds for Ittihad-Atletico Madrid friendly

JEDDAH Eleven days from now sports fans in Saudi Arabia will be treated to La Liga brand of...

Kuwait to amend law to end IOC-FIFA led suspension

KUWAIT CITY The Kuwaiti government on Monday agreed to amend controversial sport legislation in a...

Olympic champion Ligety slowed by shooting back pain

LA VILLA Italy His back ravaged by a shooting pain that stretches all the way down his leg...

Patriots, Raiders book playoff berths

LOS ANGELES The New England Patriots are back in the NFL playoffs after a 16 3 victory at Denver...

Bengals eliminated by another meltdown

CINCINNATI No points in the second half More penalties than first downs The Bengals playoff...

Blue Jackets on a roll, clip Canucks in overtime

VANCOUVER British Columbia Seth Jones scored 46 seconds into overtime to lead Columbus to a 4 3...

New Zealand-born McCartney inks Connacht deal

LONDON New Zealand born hooker Tom McCartney has taken another step toward representing Ireland...

Mobily wins Telecom Review Excellence Award

Mobily won the Telecom Review Excellence Award under Best Operator For Enterprise Services...

Fakieh Leisure a strategic sponsor of Jeddah International Book Fair

Fakieh Leisure and Entertainment Group sponsored the ongoing Jeddah International Book Fair 2016...