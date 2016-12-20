Coalition use of BL-755 munitions 'did not violate international law'

RIYADH: In response to allegations by Amnesty International that BL-755 cluster munitions were used between December 2015 and January 2016 in the vicinity of Al-Khadra in Yemen, the Saudi-led coalition said international law did not ban the use of such munitions. It said neither Saudi Arabia nor its coalition partners were party to the 2008 Convention on Cluster Munitions, so their use did not violate coalition members’ obligations under international law.

The coalition added that according to an inquiry it conducted, including dialogue with British and other authorities, there was limited use by the coalition of the UK-manufactured BL-755 cluster munitions in Yemen.

“The munitions were used against legitimate military targets to defend Saudi towns and villages against continuous attacks by Houthi militias, which resulted in Saudi civilian casualties,” the coalition said, adding that it “fully observed the international humanitarian law principles of distinction and proportionality.”

Furthermore, “the munitions were not deployed in civilian population centers.” Meanwhile, the Saudi government confirmed its decision to stop using BL-755 cluster munitions, and informed the UK government of this.