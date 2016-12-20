Madinah governor opens new building of National Narcotics Control Commission

MADINAH: Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman on Monday opened the new building of the National Narcotics Control Commission in the region.

Upon arrival, the governor was received by the director of Narcotics Control in Madinah, Brig. Gen. Mansour Al-Subaei, and a number of officials. Later, Prince Faisal inspected an exhibition on fighting drugs, and watched a presentation of law enforcement officers fighting drugs.