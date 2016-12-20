  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 18 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • MH370 officials: Crash site could be north of search area

World

MH370 officials: Crash site could be north of search area

KRISTEN GELINEAU | AP |

In this March 31, 2014, file photo, HMAS Success scans the southern Indian Ocean, near the coast of Western Australia, as a Royal New Zealand Air Force P3 Orion flies over, while searching for missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370.(AP Photo/Rob Griffith, File)

SYDNEY: A team of international investigators hunting for missing Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 said Tuesday it has concluded the plane is unlikely to be found in a stretch of the Indian Ocean search crews have been combing for two years, and may instead have crashed in an area farther to the north.
The conclusion raises the possibility that the search for the Boeing 777 could continue well beyond next month, when crews are expected to finish their deep sea sonar hunt of the current search zone west of Australia. But Australia’s transport minister suggested that was unlikely.
The latest analysis of the plane’s whereabouts comes in a report from the Australian Transport Safety Bureau, which is leading the search for the aircraft. The report is the result of a November meeting of international and Australian experts who re-examined all the data used to narrow down the search area for the plane, which vanished during a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8, 2014, with 239 people on board.
In the years since the plane disappeared, experts have analyzed a series of exchanges between the aircraft and a satellite to estimate a probable crash site along what’s known as the seventh arc — a vast arc of ocean that runs through the southern hemisphere. A deep sea search of a 120,000-square kilometer (46,000-square mile) stretch of water along the seventh arc has so far come up empty.
In November, the experts went back over the satellite data, along with the results of a new ocean drift analysis of the more than 20 items of debris likely to have come from the plane that have washed ashore on beaches throughout the Indian Ocean. The analysis, which looked at where the items washed ashore and when, suggested the debris originated in an area farther north along the arc from the current search zone.
Given the number of aircraft parts found so far, the team concluded that there must have been a debris field floating on the surface of the water when the plane crashed. So they eliminated an area that had already been the subject of a surface search by air crews in the early stages of the hunt.
That left a 25,000-square kilometer (9,700-square mile) area immediately to the north of the current search zone as the most likely place where the plane hit the ocean, the ATSB report said.
The investigators concluded that there is “a high degree of confidence” that the plane is not in the current search area. And they agreed that the new area needs to be searched.
“The experts concluded that, if this area were to be searched, prospective areas for locating the aircraft wreckage, based on all the analysis to date, would be exhausted,” the report said.
However, a new search would require fresh funding commitments from the countries involved in the hunt. Malaysia, Australia and China agreed in July that the $160 million search will be suspended once the current stretch of ocean is exhausted unless new evidence emerges that would pinpoint the plane’s exact location.
Australian Transport Minister Darren Chester suggested an extension of the hunt based on the latest analysis was unlikely, noting that the report “does not give a specific location of the missing aircraft.”
“As agreed at the Tripartite Ministers meeting in Malaysia in July we will be suspending the search unless credible evidence is available that identifies the specific location of the aircraft,” Chester said in a statement. “The search for MH370 has been the largest in aviation history and has tested the limits of technology, and the capacity of our experts and people at sea.”
Australian government oceanographer David Griffin, who worked on the drift analysis, said he is confident the plane is in the newly identified search area, though he conceded it doesn’t completely rule out the possibility that the plane rests in the current search area and was somehow missed by search crews.
“It could have been where we were searching, absolutely, but the new information does clarify that immediately north is more likely,” Griffin said.
As part of their analysis, Griffin and his team built replicas of the first piece of debris that was found — a wing fragment known as a flaperon that was discovered on Reunion Island off the African coast in July last year. The team then set the replicas adrift, measuring how fast they traveled and noting how much the wind influences their rate of speed. They then ran computer simulations of how several of the debris pieces could have drifted, which helped give them a picture of where they originated.
The newly identified search zone does include an area that was searched very early on in the hunt, but crews didn’t comb a wide enough area to rule it out, Griffin said. “They didn’t go quite far enough away from the arc to cover all possibilities,” he said.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

The Latest: Police search asylum shelter in Berlin

BERLIN German police have searched a large shelter for asylum seekers in Berlin in response to...

US-Jordanian man gets life in prison for wife’s killing

LOS ANGELES A Los Angeles man was sentenced to life in prison Monday for hiring a hitman to kill...

12 dead in Berlin truck 'attack', driver arrested

BERLIN A truck rammed into a crowded Christmas market in central Berlin on Monday evening killing...

57 journalists killed worldwide in 2016, says press freedom group

PARIS At least 57 journalists have been killed around the world in 2016 while doing their job...

16 Russian soldiers hurt in plane crash: ministry

MOSCOW A plane carrying Russian soldiers crashed in Siberia on Monday seriously injuring 16 the...

China says discussing return of undersea drone with US military

BEIJING The Chinese and US militaries are having unimpeded talks about the return of US...

Trial opens of ‘Rasputin’ at heart of S. Korea crisis

SEOUL Choi Soon Sil the woman at the center of a corruption scandal that triggered the biggest...

Pakistan government under pressure over meetings with militants

ISLAMABAD A Pakistani opposition party on Monday sought an emergency session of Parliament after...

Myanmar faces pressure over Rohingya crisis

YANGON Malaysia s top diplomat turned the screws on Aung San Suu Kyi at emergency talks in...

Duterte’s executions plan is barbaric: Philippine critics

MANILA Philippine Catholic leaders and rights groups on Monday condemned as barbaric President...

49 dead in Siberia after drinking toxic bath essence

MOSCOW A Russian city declared a state of emergency Monday after 49 people seeking cheap alcohol...

3 wounded in shooting near Zurich Islamic center, target unclear

ZURICH Switzerland Three people were wounded in a shooting near an Islamic center in central...

Electoral College convenes to confirm Trump win

WASHINGTON Members of America s Electoral College convened across the country Monday to formally...

More migrants homeless in Serbia as winter closes in

BELGRADE Rising numbers of migrants from the Middle East and Central Asia are ending up homeless...

EU extends sanctions against Russia for six months

BRUSSELS The European Union on Monday extended for another six months damaging economic sanctions...

US to seek UN Security Council vote on South Sudan arms embargo

United Nations United States The United States will ask the UN Security Council to vote soon on...

Around Arab News

The Latest: Police search asylum shelter in Berlin

BERLIN German police have searched a large shelter for asylum seekers in Berlin in response to...

Turkey detains six over envoy murder as Russia seeks answers

ANKARA Turkish authorities were on Tuesday holding six people over the assassination of the...

Iran’s president lashes out at hard-liners over human rights

TEHRAN Iran s president lashed out at the country s hard liners on Monday accusing them of...

US-Jordanian man gets life in prison for wife’s killing

LOS ANGELES A Los Angeles man was sentenced to life in prison Monday for hiring a hitman to kill...

MH370 officials: Crash site could be north of search area

SYDNEY A team of international investigators hunting for missing Malaysia Airlines Flight 370...

12 dead in Berlin truck 'attack', driver arrested

BERLIN A truck rammed into a crowded Christmas market in central Berlin on Monday evening killing...

Anticipation builds for Ittihad-Atletico Madrid friendly

JEDDAH Eleven days from now sports fans in Saudi Arabia will be treated to La Liga brand of...

King orders reinstatement of 200 government employees

JEDDAH In a rare gesture Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman has ordered the...

‘Roads of Arabia’ show opens in Beijing today

RIYADH Roads of Arabia exhibition opens Tuesday in the Chinese capital Beijing The exhibition to...

Envoy killing aimed at sabotaging Russia-Turkey ties, says Putin

MOSCOW President Vladimir Putin on Monday called the killing of Russia s ambassador in Turkey a...

Saudi Cabinet denounces slaughter of innocent Syrians

RIYADH The Cabinet chaired by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman on Monday at Al...

Madinah governor opens new building of National Narcotics Control Commission

MADINAH Madinah Gov Prince Faisal bin Salman on Monday opened the new building of the National...

Saudi technology buff lives his dream

RIYADH Ali Al Suhaibani is the first Saudi to develop the RC plane hobby in the Kingdom and said...

OIC information ministers’ conference opens

JEDDAH A conference of information ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation OIC...

Coalition use of BL-755 munitions 'did not violate international law'

RIYADH In response to allegations by Amnesty International that BL 755 cluster munitions were...

Shoura names heads of specialized committees

RIYADH Beginning the first ordinary meeting of its 7th session on Monday the Shoura Council...