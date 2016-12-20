  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 34 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Ukraine pours vast sums into nationalized bank

Business & Economy

Ukraine pours vast sums into nationalized bank

Agence France Presse |

A woman gets money from a PrivatBank cash machine in the center of Kiev. (AFP)

KIEV: Ukraine’s central bank on Tuesday poured more than half a billion dollars into the country’s largest bank after nationalyzing it in a bid to avert its collapse and a financial meltdown.
PrivatBank received 15 billion hryvnias ($558 million dollars / 546 million euros) in order to stay afloat while it undergoes major restructuring.
The central bank said the money would be used “to support (the bank’s) liquidity, ensure the uninterrupted servicing of clients, and the functioning of automated teller machines.”
The loan was issued at a 16 percent annual interest rate that must be repaid by the end of the year.
The lender was owned by Poroshenko’s political foe Igor Kolomoyskiy and his close business partner Gennadiy Bogolyubov.
The two billionaires were reportedly heavily burdened by debt because of dubious loans the bank made to their cronies.
Kiev’s decision falls in line with the International Monetary Fund’s demand for Ukraine to clean up and stabilize its murky financial sector and seek sustainable growth.
Both the IMF and the European Union welcomed the government’s action.
But the state takeover has created public unease about people’s holdings and whether the country might enter another economic crisis similar to when Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula in March 2014.
A subsequent 31-month war with pro-Russia insurgents in the separatist east claimed nearly 10,000 lives and saw the economy shrink by about 17 percent in 2014-15. Inflation soared to just under 50 percent last year.
Ukrainian Central Bank chief Valeria Gontareva told reporters that PrivatBank had miserably failed a series of stress tests and was in a $4.2-billion (4.0-billion-euro) hole in April 2015.
She said 97 percent of the bank’s loans at the time had been issued by Kolomoyskiy to his business partners who might either have not paid them back or had done so on preferential conditions.
Gontareva said the bank’s debts grew to $5.6 billion by December 1.
PrivatBank was considered to big too fail since its holds more than a third of Ukrainians’ deposits.
Its closure could have sparked a domino effect that froze the financial system as it did when the United States suffered its great recession in 2008-09.
Some political analysts hailed the government’s step as an overdue show of power over tycoons who have wielded outsized influence in corruption-riddled Ukraine for decades.
“This may have been the very first time that the Ukrainian government took an actual hard decision,” Dragon Capital investment bank’s economist Sergiy Fursa wrote on Facebook.
“Nationalization is a bad decision,” he said. “But it is better than all the other alternatives.”

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Business & Economy

Brexit uncertainty keeps sterling close to one-month lows

LONDON Sterling dipped close to one month lows against a broadly stronger dollar on Tuesday kept...

Oil prices edge up in anticipation of tighter 2017 market

SINGAPORE DUBAI Oil prices rose on Monday in anticipation of tighter crude supply going into 2017...

Gold up on dollar retreat, tighter US policy caps gains

LONDON Gold edged higher as the dollar drifted lower on Monday although expectations of tighter...

Tadawul slumps 1 percent

JEDDAH Saudi stocks shrugged off gains from higher oil prices on Monday as petrochemical...

Iran reaches 100-jet deal with Airbus

PARIS Iran has finalized an agreement with Airbus to acquire 100 jetliners the first of which is...

Mideast print market value to hit $24bn in 2017

DUBAI Experts see a robust print and packaging sector in the Middle East with its market value...

China’s economic growth to slow to 6.5%

BEIJING China s economic growth will slow to 6 5 percent next year and the yuan will continue...

Etihad Airways cuts jobs to reduce cost

ABU DHABI Etihad Airways has begun cutting jobs in a restructuring process to reduce cost as it...

Apple appeals EU tax ruling

CUPERTINO California BRUSSELS Apple has launched a legal challenge to a record 14 billion EU tax...

Banks may be able to sue EU if denied transitional deal

LONDON Banks in Britain are being advised they may be able to sue the European Union if it fails...

New start-up wave challenges Japan’s aversion to risk

TOKYO A wave of start ups is emerging in famously risk averse Japan as cash rich corporations...

Mobily wins Telecom Review Excellence Award

Mobily won the Telecom Review Excellence Award under Best Operator For Enterprise Services...

Fakieh Leisure a strategic sponsor of Jeddah International Book Fair

Fakieh Leisure and Entertainment Group sponsored the ongoing Jeddah International Book Fair 2016...

AccorHotels hosts women’s empowerment and integration forum

AccorHotels one of the world s leading hotel operators held its first ever Women Empowerment and...

A night of achievements at the Oman Air Cargo awards

Oman Air Cargo one of the leading national air cargo carriers in the region held its first Oman...

Sacoor Brothers opens boutiques in Riyadh

Sacoor Brothers and Majid Al Futtaim Fashion announced the opening of the first Sacoor Brothers...

Around Arab News

Ukraine pours vast sums into nationalized bank

KIEV Ukraine s central bank on Tuesday poured more than half a billion dollars into the country s...

Chinese lawyers sue government for failure to stop smog

SHANGHAI Several Chinese lawyers are suing the cities of Beijing and Tianjin and the surrounding...

Brexit uncertainty keeps sterling close to one-month lows

LONDON Sterling dipped close to one month lows against a broadly stronger dollar on Tuesday kept...

Lavrov urges no ‘concessions to terrorists’ after envoy murder

MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday there should be no concessions to...

Child victim of Egypt church attack dies; death toll now 27

CAIRO Egypt s state news agency says a 10 year old girl who was critically wounded in the suicide...

Police: Truck attack that killed 12 in Berlin ‘intentional’

BERLIN Police said Tuesday that the driver who rammed a truck into a crowded Christmas market in...

London police say they are reviewing security plans after Berlin, Ankara attacks

LONDON London police said on Tuesday they are reviewing their plans for protecting public events...

At least 22 dead in clashes in Yemen’s Taiz

ADEN At least 22 people were killed in clashes between government forces and rebels on the...

Turkey detains six over envoy murder as Russia seeks answers

Ankara Turkish authorities were on Tuesday holding six people over the assassination of the...

25,000 evacuated from Syria’s Aleppo so far: Red Cross

BEIRUT At least 25 000 people have left the bombed out eastern districts of Syria s Aleppo since...

Russian investigators arrive in Turkey to probe envoy murder

MOSCOW Russian investigators on Tuesday arrived in Turkey to help probe the killing of the...

Attacker in Zurich mosque shooting is dead

ZURICH A man who shot three people at a Zurich mosque on Monday is dead police said on Tuesday...

The Latest: Police search asylum shelter in Berlin

BERLIN German police have searched a large shelter for asylum seekers in Berlin in response to...

Turkey detains six over envoy murder as Russia seeks answers

ANKARA Turkish authorities were on Tuesday holding six people over the assassination of the...

Iran’s president lashes out at hard-liners over human rights

TEHRAN Iran s president lashed out at the country s hard liners on Monday accusing them of...

US-Jordanian man gets life in prison for wife’s killing

LOS ANGELES A Los Angeles man was sentenced to life in prison Monday for hiring a hitman to kill...