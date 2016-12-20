  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 37 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Bank of Japan lifts view of economy

Business & Economy

Bank of Japan lifts view of economy

Agence France Presse |

File Photo: Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda. (Reuters)

TOKYO: The Bank of Japan on Tuesday lifted its view of the economy for the first time in over a year, as the sliding yen boosts exports, offering some hope for Tokyo’s stuttering growth program.
Policymakers held fire on further stimulus and said they would maintain a plan to keep the yield on government 10-year bonds around zero, part of a broader bid to stimulate growth in the world’s number three economy.
The bank’s final meeting of 2016 came on the heels of stronger-than-expected November export data and the first rise for more than a year in its closely watched Tankan survey of business confidence.
“The drop in the yen has given the bank some flexibility,” said Toshihiko Sakai, a senior dealer at Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking.
“It’s taken pressure off the BoJ to ease more.”
Bank governor Haruhiko Kuroda said things were looking brighter as exports and factory output gather steam — the bank said they were “sluggish” in a November statement.
That was its first upgrade to its view on the economy since May 2015.
The negative impact of a slowdown in emerging economies and Britain’s vote to exit the European Union were fading, Kuroda said.
“There were headwinds in the first half of the year, but they’ve now disappeared,” he added.
Japan has been on an unsure recovery path and the central bank remains way behind reaching a two percent inflation target that is a cornerstone of government efforts to revive the economy.
There are also questions about whether the BoJ can keep buying government bonds at the current pace without shocking debt markets.


Kuroda on Tuesday brushed aside talk about tapering the BoJ’s massive 80 trillion yen annual asset-purchase scheme and suggested there was no limit to what measures the BoJ can take.
“We have to press on with strong monetary easing to reach the inflation target as early as possible,” he said.
“I do not subscribe to the view that policies face limits, like walls standing in the way.”
The yen has tumbled against the greenback since Donald Trump’s shock US presidential election win in November fanned speculation that his plans for big government spending and tax cuts will force the Federal Reserve to hike borrowing costs.
The Fed’s indication last week that it could lift them three times next year sent the dollar surging against the Japanese unit.
That is good news for Japan’s exporters as a weak yen boosts their competitiveness and profitability.
On Tuesday, the dollar bought 118.06 yen from 117.07 yen earlier in the morning.
Kuroda said the yen’s level against the dollar was “not surprising,” noting it brought the rate back to where it was earlier this year, before Brexit.
Investors tend to buy Japan’s currency to shield themselves in times of turmoil.
The central bank’s upbeat tone comes as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s big-spending, easy-money plan to kickstart growth falters.
Tokyo this month downgraded its July-September growth estimate to 0.3 percent, from an initial 0.5 percent reading.
The cut underlined the challenges in reviving an economy plagued by a deflationary price spiral that hurt activity for years.
For more than three years, BoJ policymakers have embarked on a bond-buying stimulus program to try to keep interest rates ultra-low and increase borrowing and spending.
Last month, the central bank said it expects to hit two percent inflation by March 2019 — four years later than its original target and the latest in a string of delays.
The BoJ hoped consumers would spend more if prices were rising, persuading firms to expand operations and getting the economy humming.
But wage growth has fallen below expectations, meaning workers have less money to spend. Abe’s promises to cut through red tape — the key third plank of Abenomics — have also been slow in coming.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Business & Economy

Ukraine pours vast sums into nationalized bank

KIEV Ukraine s central bank on Tuesday poured more than half a billion dollars into the country s...

Brexit uncertainty keeps sterling close to one-month lows

LONDON Sterling dipped close to one month lows against a broadly stronger dollar on Tuesday kept...

Oil prices edge up in anticipation of tighter 2017 market

SINGAPORE DUBAI Oil prices rose on Monday in anticipation of tighter crude supply going into 2017...

Gold up on dollar retreat, tighter US policy caps gains

LONDON Gold edged higher as the dollar drifted lower on Monday although expectations of tighter...

Tadawul slumps 1 percent

JEDDAH Saudi stocks shrugged off gains from higher oil prices on Monday as petrochemical...

Iran reaches 100-jet deal with Airbus

PARIS Iran has finalized an agreement with Airbus to acquire 100 jetliners the first of which is...

Mideast print market value to hit $24bn in 2017

DUBAI Experts see a robust print and packaging sector in the Middle East with its market value...

China’s economic growth to slow to 6.5%

BEIJING China s economic growth will slow to 6 5 percent next year and the yuan will continue...

Etihad Airways cuts jobs to reduce cost

ABU DHABI Etihad Airways has begun cutting jobs in a restructuring process to reduce cost as it...

Apple appeals EU tax ruling

CUPERTINO California BRUSSELS Apple has launched a legal challenge to a record 14 billion EU tax...

Banks may be able to sue EU if denied transitional deal

LONDON Banks in Britain are being advised they may be able to sue the European Union if it fails...

New start-up wave challenges Japan’s aversion to risk

TOKYO A wave of start ups is emerging in famously risk averse Japan as cash rich corporations...

Mobily wins Telecom Review Excellence Award

Mobily won the Telecom Review Excellence Award under Best Operator For Enterprise Services...

Fakieh Leisure a strategic sponsor of Jeddah International Book Fair

Fakieh Leisure and Entertainment Group sponsored the ongoing Jeddah International Book Fair 2016...

AccorHotels hosts women’s empowerment and integration forum

AccorHotels one of the world s leading hotel operators held its first ever Women Empowerment and...

A night of achievements at the Oman Air Cargo awards

Oman Air Cargo one of the leading national air cargo carriers in the region held its first Oman...

Around Arab News

Bank of Japan lifts view of economy

TOKYO The Bank of Japan on Tuesday lifted its view of the economy for the first time in over a...

British soldier who killed Taliban fighter divides UK

LONDON A British soldier who cited Shakespeare after killing an injured Taliban fighter could be...

One of dead at German Christmas market was shot-media

BERLIN One of those found dead after a truck plowed into a Christmas market in Berlin had been...

Ukraine pours vast sums into nationalized bank

KIEV Ukraine s central bank on Tuesday poured more than half a billion dollars into the country s...

Chinese lawyers sue government for failure to stop smog

SHANGHAI Several Chinese lawyers are suing the cities of Beijing and Tianjin and the surrounding...

Brexit uncertainty keeps sterling close to one-month lows

LONDON Sterling dipped close to one month lows against a broadly stronger dollar on Tuesday kept...

Lavrov urges no ‘concessions to terrorists’ after envoy murder

MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday there should be no concessions to...

Child victim of Egypt church attack dies; death toll now 27

CAIRO Egypt s state news agency says a 10 year old girl who was critically wounded in the suicide...

Police: Truck attack that killed 12 in Berlin ‘intentional’

BERLIN Police said Tuesday that the driver who rammed a truck into a crowded Christmas market in...

London police say they are reviewing security plans after Berlin, Ankara attacks

LONDON London police said on Tuesday they are reviewing their plans for protecting public events...

At least 22 dead in clashes in Yemen’s Taiz

ADEN At least 22 people were killed in clashes between government forces and rebels on the...

Turkey detains six over envoy murder as Russia seeks answers

Ankara Turkish authorities were on Tuesday holding six people over the assassination of the...

25,000 evacuated from Syria’s Aleppo so far: Red Cross

BEIRUT At least 25 000 people have left the bombed out eastern districts of Syria s Aleppo since...

Russian investigators arrive in Turkey to probe envoy murder

MOSCOW Russian investigators on Tuesday arrived in Turkey to help probe the killing of the...

Attacker in Zurich mosque shooting is dead

ZURICH A man who shot three people at a Zurich mosque on Monday is dead police said on Tuesday...

The Latest: Police search asylum shelter in Berlin

BERLIN German police have searched a large shelter for asylum seekers in Berlin in response to...