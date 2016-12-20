  • Search form

World

Arrested suspect possibly not perpetrator in Berlin attack — prosecutor

Reuters |

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere, German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Berlin's mayor Michael Mueller visit the site of an attack on December 20, 2016 in front of the Kaiser-Wilhelm-Gedaechtniskirche (Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church) in Berlin, where a truck crashed into a Christmas market. Twelve people were killed and almost 50 wounded, 18 seriously, when the lorry tore through the crowd on December 19, 2016, smashing wooden stalls and crushing victims, in scenes reminiscent of July's deadly attack in the French Riviera city of Nice. (AFP)

BERLIN: A Pakistani man arrested in connection with a deadly Christmas market attack in Berlin may not be the perpetrator, Germany’s chief prosecutor Peter Frank said on Tuesday, adding that no group had yet claimed responsibility for the attack.
“We must get used to the idea that he was possibly not the perpetrator or that he didn’t belong to the group of perpetrators,” Frank told a news conference.
While no one had claimed responsibility for the attack in a video, Frank said the sequence of events evoked memories of a similar attack in the French city of Nice in July.

