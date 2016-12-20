  • Search form

Revolt fizzles as Trump easily wins Electoral College vote

STEPHEN OHLEMACHER | AP

Anti-Donald Trump protestors demonstrate at the Capitol. (AP Photo/Steve Yeater)

WASHINGTON: A planned revolt among electors in the Electoral College has fizzled, sending President-elect Donald Trump to a victory far more mundane than his opponents had hoped for.
Monday’s results ensure that the billionaire businessman will become America’s 45th president.
Republican electors were deluged with e-mails and phone calls urging them to dump Trump, and thousands of anti-Trump protesters converged on state capitals across the country. Despite the e-mails and protests, only two Republican electors voted against Trump.
There were more protest votes among Democratic electors than there were among Republicans.
All 538 electors met in state capitals Monday to cast their votes. Trump finished with 304 votes and Clinton had 227. It takes 270 Electoral College votes to win the presidency.

