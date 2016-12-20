Will Trump live up to his infrastructure promises?

WASHINGTON: Transportation and utility industry lobbyists say they are beginning to wonder whether Donald Trump really meant what he said when he pledged to generate $1 trillion in spending to rebuild America’s roads, bridges and airports.

Trump made rebuilding the nation’s aging and inadequate infrastructure part of his job-creation strategy throughout the presidential race.

But lately lobbyists have begun to fear that there won’t be an infrastructure proposal at all, or at least not the grand plan they’d been led to expect.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Trump’s incoming chief of staff, Reince Priebus, have indicated the new administration’s early months will be occupied with other priorities.

The doubts haven’t stopped lobbyists from maneuvering for a share of the promised spending.