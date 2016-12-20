  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 12 min 13 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Deadly protests in DR Congo as Kabila clings to office

World

Deadly protests in DR Congo as Kabila clings to office

Marc Jourdier | AFP |

Protesters in the neighborhood of Yolo in Kinshasa on Wednesday as the opposition leader called on citizens to reject President Joseph Kabila whose mandate expired with no sign he was ready to leave. (AFP / Eduardo Soteras)

KINSHASA, DRC: At least 11 people died as gunfire erupted during protests in Democratic Republic of Congo against longtime President Joseph Kabila, who is refusing to leave office as his mandate ends.
Shots rang out in the capital Kinshasa, where at least nine people were killed, and there was sustained gunfire in the country’s second-largest city, Lubumbashi, where two died — including a policeman who was lynched by an angry crowd.
In central Kananga the sound of heavy weapons sent crowds of panicked residents pouring into the streets, but there were no reports of clashes in northeastern Kisangani or in Bukavu in the country’s east.
The UN’s large DR Congo mission, MONUSCO, said it was probing reliable reports of dozens of deaths and voiced alarm over the arrests of 113 opposition leaders and civil society activists in just four days.
Tension has been mounting for months in DR Congo ahead of the December 20 deadline for Kabila’s second and final term in office to end.
With no election planned and no sign of him stepping down, veteran opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi issued a plea to the country’s 70 million people to “peacefully resist” and “reject” the Kabila regime.
Plumes of smoke from burning barricades hung over Kinshasa after overnight protests, and activity ground to a halt as troop carriers patrolled the largely empty streets of the megacity of 10 million.
An AFP correspondent said the streets of Lubumbashi’s Matuba neighborhood were strewn with rocks and burnt tires early Tuesday amid a heavy police presence.
Local authorities said “police were forced to fire into the air to disperse civilians” because some protesters were armed. It was impossible to immediately verify that claim.

'Teargas and gunfire'
“Fortunately, we are not back to the slaughter of September,” said national police spokesman Pierre-Rombaut Mwanamputu, referring to bloodshed in September when at least 53 anti-Kabila protesters died in two days, according to the UN.
Kabila, 45, who has ruled since 2001, is constitutionally barred from seeking a third term but under a controversial recent constitutional court order, he may stay on until a successor is chosen.
As the clock counted down on Tuesday’s end-of-mandate deadline, crowds gathered before midnight Monday to blow whistles and beat on improvised drums, calling on Kabila to quit.
“There was teargas and gunfire,” said Andre, a resident of Kinshasa’s Matete neighborhood, adding that security forces “threatened the population.”
And in what Kabila’s opponents dubbed “a provocation,” state TV overnight announced a new government.
Headed by Samy Badibanga, it is part of an October deal between the ruling party and tiny fringe opposition groups that enables Kabila to remain in office pending elections in April 2018.
But the main opposition bloc rejects the plan.

'Solemn appeal'
In a YouTube video released during the night, opposition leader Tshisekedi launched “a solemn appeal to the Congolese people to no longer recognize the authority of Mr. Joseph Kabila, to the international community to no longer deal with Joseph Kabila in the name of the Democratic Republic of Congo.”
The 84-year-old urged people “to peacefully resist the coup d’etat.”
The message was not available in DR Congo where authorities have since Sunday imposed strict controls on the flow of pictures and video on social media networks.
Tshisekedi said he hoped to continue talks launched by the Catholic Church last week to find a peaceful solution to the crisis. The talks are due to resume on Wednesday.
The opposition wants elections next year — along with a pledge that Kabila will not stand.
Badibanga urged people to stay “calm” and security forces “to show discipline and restraint” as violence erupted after his controversial appointment.
DR Congo has never witnessed a democratic transfer of power following polls since independence from Belgium in 1960.
The president has been in office since his father Laurent Kabila’s assassination in 2001. He was elected in 2006, and again in 2011.
Some two decades ago, Congo collapsed into the deadliest conflict in modern African history. Its two wars in the late 1990s and early 2000s dragged in at least six African armies and left more than three million dead.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Swiss, Europeans express solidarity with victims of Zurich mosque attack

JEDDAH Swiss nationals and European citizens took to social media on Tuesday to express their...

Mexico fireworks market blast kills at least 10, hurts scores

MEXICO CITY At least 10 people died on Tuesday in an explosion at a fireworks market outside the...

IMF board: Lagarde will remain as chief despite conviction

WASHINGTON Christine Lagarde will remain head of the International Monetary Fund despite her...

Sri Lanka probes ‘plot’ by Rajiv Gandhi’s would-be assassin

COLOMBO Sri Lanka said Tuesday it was investigating a former navy sailor convicted of attempting...

N. American couple, children appear in Taliban hostage video

KABUL An American Canadian couple held hostage by the Taliban have appeared in a video for the...

China returns underwater drone, US condemns ‘unlawful’ seizure

BEIJING China has returned a US underwater drone taken by one of its naval vessels in the...

New DR Congo PM urges ‘calm,’ security forces to show ‘restraint’

KINSHASA Democratic Republic of Congo s freshly named premier Samy Badibanga on Tuesday urged...

Ban Ki-moon warns of S. Sudan genocide unless world acts

UNITED NATIONS Secretary General Ban Ki moon warned Monday that South Sudan will be heading...

International conference on youth, development opens in Djibouti today

JEDDAH A three day conference on youth and development will begin Wednesday under the patronage...

Daesh claims responsibility for Berlin truck attack

CAIRO BERLIN Daesh claimed responsibility for an attack in which a truck plowed into crowds in a...

Swiss mosque gunman an ‘occult obsessed killer’

GENEVA The man who went on a shooting rampage at a Muslim prayer hall in Zurich before committing...

Germany releases Pakistani held over Berlin attack

BERLIN A Pakistani asylum seeker suspected of plowing a lorry into a Berlin Christmas market and...

Will Trump live up to his infrastructure promises?

WASHINGTON Transportation and utility industry lobbyists say they are beginning to wonder whether...

Pentagon says China has returned unmanned underwater drone

WASHINGTON China has returned to the US an unmanned underwater drone the Chinese Navy seized...

Merkel summons security leaders in wake of truck attack

BERLIN Chancellor Angela Merkel summoned Germany s top security officials Tuesday to discuss the...

Revolt fizzles as Trump easily wins Electoral College vote

WASHINGTON A planned revolt among electors in the Electoral College has fizzled sending President...

Around Arab News

Terror strikes Jordan again

AMMAN Four Jordanian policemen were killed in clashes with radical militants during a raid on a...

Makkah governor inspects Bahra projects

MAKKAH Makkah Gov Prince Khaled Al Faisal said listening to citizens demands and involving them...

Two sentenced to imprisonment for supporting Daesh

JEDDAH The Specialized Criminal Court in Riyadh on Monday issued a prison sentence of 10 years...

Philippine president to visit Saudi Arabia next year

RIYADH The Philippine Embassy on Tuesday said that President Rodrigo R Duterte is expected to...

Saudi Arabia, S. Korea enhance nuclear safety cooperation

RIYADH Saudi Arabia has sent about 40 technical personnel to South Korea for training in the...

Sierra Leonean minister to seek Saudi help in communications sector

RIYADH Sierra Leonean Information and Communications Minister Mohamed Bangura will meet on...

Arab FMs: Atrocities in Syria threaten regional, global stability

CAIRO Foreign ministers of the Arab League countries holding and emergency meeting on Syria here...

Crown prince honors Syrian resident who saved family from fire

JEDDAH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif paid tribute to a Syrian resident for saving a family from...

Saudi archaeological exhibition inaugurated in Beijing

BEIJING An exhibition entitled Roads of Arabia Archaeological Treasures of Saudi Arabia was...

Russia, Turkey, Iran agree on need to widen Syria truce

ANKARA MOSCOW Russia Iran and Turkey said they were ready to help broker a Syrian peace deal...

Swiss, Europeans express solidarity with victims of Zurich mosque attack

JEDDAH Swiss nationals and European citizens took to social media on Tuesday to express their...

Mexico fireworks market blast kills at least 10, hurts scores

MEXICO CITY At least 10 people died on Tuesday in an explosion at a fireworks market outside the...

Saudi private sector to further grow in 2017

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s private sector is expected to witness abundant investment opportunities as...

The dawn of financial technology in Islamic finance

JEDDAH Over the past decade financial technology widely referred to as FinTech has grown...

Connecting the dots: Ankara, Berlin and Zurich

Monday s atrocious attacks that targeted civilians at a Christmas market in Berlin and Muslims...

UAE economy set to be a regional outperformer

At a time of global geopolitical uncertainty fueled by Brexit s potential domino effect on the...