Saudi Arabia

Crown prince honors Syrian resident who saved family from fire

Mohammed Al-Sulami |

Syrian Mohammed bin Ali Al-Hussein receives reward from Civil Defense Director-General Maj. Gen. Sulaiman Al-Amr and Riyadh Civil Defense Director Maj. Gen. Ahmed bin Ayesh Ettalhi on Tuesday in Riyadh. (SPA)

JEDDAH: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif paid tribute to a Syrian resident for saving a family from a burning house in Riyadh.
Syrian Mohammed bin Ali Al-Hussein came to the rescue of a mother and her two children whose house was on fire.
Director-General of the Civil Defense Department Maj. Gen. Sulaiman Al-Amr received the Syrian resident in his office on Tuesday and handed him a financial reward in the presence of the director of Riyadh Civil Defense, Maj. Gen. Ahmed bin Ayesh Ettalhi.
Al-Hussein expressed appreciation and gratitude to the crown prince for honoring him, saying that the gesture shows that the leaders appreciate and honor good deed irrespective of who does them.
He also thanked the Civil Defense director for the welcome and the reward accorded him.
Al-Hussein did the heroic act of saving the family before Civil Defense teams arrived to put off the fire.
A report by the Civil Defense Directorate was presented to the crown prince, detailing the man’s humane act of bravery.
Other heroic acts performed by residents in the Kingdom included a Pakistani who sacrificed his life to save 14 people in the 2009 flood disaster in Jeddah, that of a Chadian and a Saudi who were honored for saving a child from his family’s burning house in Jeddah in 2012, and this year, an Egyptian resident saved 10 people from a fire at Jazan hospital.

