  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Arab FMs: Atrocities in Syria threaten regional, global stability

Saudi Arabia

Arab FMs: Atrocities in Syria threaten regional, global stability

ARAB NEWS |

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir at the emergency meeting of Arab League foreign ministers in Cairo on Tuesday. (SPA)

CAIRO: Foreign ministers of the Arab League countries holding and emergency meeting on Syria here stressed that the tragic situation in Syria poses a threat to Arab and global security and stability, and said the Syrian regime has to come under pressure to respond to the will of the international community represented in the UN resolutions.
Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir praised the government of Kuwait’s initiative to hold the emergency meeting to discuss the latest developments in Syria, especially the tragedy unfolding in Aleppo and expressed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s condemnation of all terrorist attacks that took place recently in some Arab countries.
He also said that the Syrian regime bears responsibility for the events in Syria, having sent an army that was the pride of all Arabs to kill the Syrian people.
“It is the Syrian regime that refused to enter into any serious negotiations and proceeded with the killing of its own people. It helped terrorist organizations and sectarian militias, including the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, to enter Syria,” he said.
Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul El-Gheit said the Syrian regime and its allies are responsible for the brutal military operations and the serious violations of the international humanitarian law in the city of Aleppo, where it indiscriminately killed civilians in full view of the entire world.
“The condemnation of these crimes reflects our position, which one of rejection of what is happening in this ancient Arab city. It also indicts the international community’s silence and helplessness in the face of the unprecedented sabotage and destruction” witnessed in Aleppo, Aboul Gheit said.
He also said that Syria became the arena where world powers wage proxy wars and regional countries wish to achieve their ambitions, all at the expense of the Syrian people who pays for the conflicting interests, rivalries and ambitions in blood, displacement and destruction of their country, adding that “the Syrian war has become an international dispute.”
Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah warned that the situation in Syria and the tragic humanitarian situation in Aleppo will have negative repercussions on the region and will affect international peace and security.
“If one thinks that Aleppo will represent the end of the pursuit of military victory, he should reconsider it. There will be no solution in Syria but a peaceful one, through negotiations based on international resolutions,” Al-Sabah said.
Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry called for an immediate cease-fire in Syria and for talks “in order to shut the door before the foreign interventions and terrorist organizations aiming to eliminate the capabilities of the Syrian people” and for providing relief to the Syrians and working on restoring Syria, “which was a cornerstone of the joint Arab action.”
Egypt’s foreign minister added that his country, an Arab member of the UN Security Council, supported all draft resolutions on the humanitarian situation in Aleppo, adding that “the Security Council failed to stop the tragedy because of the [political] polarization.”

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Makkah governor inspects Bahra projects

MAKKAH Makkah Gov Prince Khaled Al Faisal said listening to citizens demands and involving them...

Two sentenced to imprisonment for supporting Daesh

JEDDAH The Specialized Criminal Court in Riyadh on Monday issued a prison sentence of 10 years...

Philippine president to visit Saudi Arabia next year

RIYADH The Philippine Embassy on Tuesday said that President Rodrigo R Duterte is expected to...

Saudi Arabia, S. Korea enhance nuclear safety cooperation

RIYADH Saudi Arabia has sent about 40 technical personnel to South Korea for training in the...

Sierra Leonean minister to seek Saudi help in communications sector

RIYADH Sierra Leonean Information and Communications Minister Mohamed Bangura will meet on...

Crown prince honors Syrian resident who saved family from fire

JEDDAH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif paid tribute to a Syrian resident for saving a family from...

Saudi archaeological exhibition inaugurated in Beijing

BEIJING An exhibition entitled Roads of Arabia Archaeological Treasures of Saudi Arabia was...

King orders reinstatement of 200 government employees

JEDDAH In a rare gesture Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman has ordered the...

‘Roads of Arabia’ show opens in Beijing today

RIYADH Roads of Arabia exhibition opens Tuesday in the Chinese capital Beijing The exhibition to...

Saudi Cabinet denounces slaughter of innocent Syrians

RIYADH The Cabinet chaired by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman on Monday at Al...

Madinah governor opens new building of National Narcotics Control Commission

MADINAH Madinah Gov Prince Faisal bin Salman on Monday opened the new building of the National...

Saudi technology buff lives his dream

RIYADH Ali Al Suhaibani is the first Saudi to develop the RC plane hobby in the Kingdom and said...

OIC information ministers’ conference opens

JEDDAH A conference of information ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation OIC...

Coalition use of BL-755 munitions 'did not violate international law'

RIYADH In response to allegations by Amnesty International that BL 755 cluster munitions were...

Shoura names heads of specialized committees

RIYADH Beginning the first ordinary meeting of its 7th session on Monday the Shoura Council...

Crown prince: War on drugs needed

RIYADH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif deputy premier and minister of interior who is also the...

Around Arab News

Kuwait moves annual Washington party to Trump’s hotel

WASHINGTON One of the Middle East s richest nations said Tuesday it would host its annual...

Israeli ambassador backs Trump pledge to move US embassy to Jerusalem

WASHINGTON Israel s ambassador to the United States issued an impassioned endorsement on Tuesday...

Massive fireworks market blast kills at least 26 in Mexico

TULTEPEC Mexico A powerful chain reaction explosion ripped through Mexico s best known fireworks...

Terror strikes Jordan again

AMMAN Four Jordanian policemen were killed in clashes with radical militants during a raid on a...

Makkah governor inspects Bahra projects

MAKKAH Makkah Gov Prince Khaled Al Faisal said listening to citizens demands and involving them...

Two sentenced to imprisonment for supporting Daesh

JEDDAH The Specialized Criminal Court in Riyadh on Monday issued a prison sentence of 10 years...

Philippine president to visit Saudi Arabia next year

RIYADH The Philippine Embassy on Tuesday said that President Rodrigo R Duterte is expected to...

Saudi Arabia, S. Korea enhance nuclear safety cooperation

RIYADH Saudi Arabia has sent about 40 technical personnel to South Korea for training in the...

Sierra Leonean minister to seek Saudi help in communications sector

RIYADH Sierra Leonean Information and Communications Minister Mohamed Bangura will meet on...

Arab FMs: Atrocities in Syria threaten regional, global stability

CAIRO Foreign ministers of the Arab League countries holding and emergency meeting on Syria here...

Crown prince honors Syrian resident who saved family from fire

JEDDAH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif paid tribute to a Syrian resident for saving a family from...

Saudi archaeological exhibition inaugurated in Beijing

BEIJING An exhibition entitled Roads of Arabia Archaeological Treasures of Saudi Arabia was...

Russia, Turkey, Iran agree on need to widen Syria truce

ANKARA MOSCOW Russia Iran and Turkey said they were ready to help broker a Syrian peace deal...

Swiss, Europeans express solidarity with victims of Zurich mosque attack

JEDDAH Swiss nationals and European citizens took to social media on Tuesday to express their...

Saudi private sector to further grow in 2017

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s private sector is expected to witness abundant investment opportunities as...

The dawn of financial technology in Islamic finance

JEDDAH Over the past decade financial technology widely referred to as FinTech has grown...