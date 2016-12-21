Arab FMs: Atrocities in Syria threaten regional, global stability

CAIRO: Foreign ministers of the Arab League countries holding and emergency meeting on Syria here stressed that the tragic situation in Syria poses a threat to Arab and global security and stability, and said the Syrian regime has to come under pressure to respond to the will of the international community represented in the UN resolutions.

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir praised the government of Kuwait’s initiative to hold the emergency meeting to discuss the latest developments in Syria, especially the tragedy unfolding in Aleppo and expressed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s condemnation of all terrorist attacks that took place recently in some Arab countries.

He also said that the Syrian regime bears responsibility for the events in Syria, having sent an army that was the pride of all Arabs to kill the Syrian people.

“It is the Syrian regime that refused to enter into any serious negotiations and proceeded with the killing of its own people. It helped terrorist organizations and sectarian militias, including the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, to enter Syria,” he said.

Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul El-Gheit said the Syrian regime and its allies are responsible for the brutal military operations and the serious violations of the international humanitarian law in the city of Aleppo, where it indiscriminately killed civilians in full view of the entire world.

“The condemnation of these crimes reflects our position, which one of rejection of what is happening in this ancient Arab city. It also indicts the international community’s silence and helplessness in the face of the unprecedented sabotage and destruction” witnessed in Aleppo, Aboul Gheit said.

He also said that Syria became the arena where world powers wage proxy wars and regional countries wish to achieve their ambitions, all at the expense of the Syrian people who pays for the conflicting interests, rivalries and ambitions in blood, displacement and destruction of their country, adding that “the Syrian war has become an international dispute.”

Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah warned that the situation in Syria and the tragic humanitarian situation in Aleppo will have negative repercussions on the region and will affect international peace and security.

“If one thinks that Aleppo will represent the end of the pursuit of military victory, he should reconsider it. There will be no solution in Syria but a peaceful one, through negotiations based on international resolutions,” Al-Sabah said.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry called for an immediate cease-fire in Syria and for talks “in order to shut the door before the foreign interventions and terrorist organizations aiming to eliminate the capabilities of the Syrian people” and for providing relief to the Syrians and working on restoring Syria, “which was a cornerstone of the joint Arab action.”

Egypt’s foreign minister added that his country, an Arab member of the UN Security Council, supported all draft resolutions on the humanitarian situation in Aleppo, adding that “the Security Council failed to stop the tragedy because of the [political] polarization.”