Sierra Leonean minister to seek Saudi help in communications sector

RIYADH: Sierra Leonean Information and Communications Minister Mohamed Bangura will meet on Thursday with his Saudi counterpart about assistance in the communications sector.

“He’ll seek the support of Saudi Minister of Culture and Information Adel Al-Toraifi to improve information dissemination in the country,” M. B. Jalloh, Sierra Leonean Embassy spokesman, told Arab News on Tuesday.

Bangura is also in the Kingdom to attend the four-day OIC information ministers meeting which started on Monday.

The minister will also seek support to streamline operations at Sierra Leone’s Ministry of Information and Communications which was established after the country gained independence in 1961.

“The ministry has been neglected due to the fact that Sierra Leone suffered from the prolonged war, a coup d’etat and the Ebola virus,” the embassy spokesman said.

He added that Sierra Leone’s culture and information minister will also seek support to improve the country’s news agency and make it more effective in information dissemination.

“Minister Bangura will also discuss with his Saudi counterpart ways to fast track plans to upgrade the Sierra Leone Broadcasting Corporation,” the embassy spokesman said.

He said that “Sierra Leone’s state television could effectively present local events but not international news, like before.”

“It stands improvement and Minister Bangura will explore during the meeting with his Saudi counterpart what the Kingdom could do to help,” the embassy spokesman said.

He added that Bangura will also extend “Sierra Leone’s gratitude to the Kingdom for the technical assistance of $200,000 from the Jeddah-based

Islamic Development Bank (IDB) and the financial aid to contain the Ebola virus.”

He noted that Sierra Leone was one of African countries which received technical aid to control the virus.

Bangura is accompanied by Sierra Leone’s government publicity and outreach coordinator Agibu Jalloh.